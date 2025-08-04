New 788 bhp supercharged Mustang Dark Horse launched by Clive Sutton

New ‘CS800 DH’ Mustang receives 788 horsepower output and 642 lb-ft torque

Exclusive Sutton carbon fibre enhancements include huge rear wing, larger diffuser, distinctive double-sided bonnet, front splitter, side skirts

Full interior retrim, including heated and cooling Recaro racing seats

All upgrades maintain the full Ford Performance Warranty

London, 30 July 2025 – London-based high-performance vehicle specialist, Clive Sutton, has launched the ‘CS800DH Mustang’ a 788 bhp version of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Featuring enhancements to the performance, handling, aerodynamics, plus the exterior and interior appearance, the new model is one of the most powerful and comprehensively enhanced new Mustangs available in the UK.

The Clive Sutton team fit a Ford Performance 3.0L Whipple Supercharger to achieve a 76 percent increase in power output of the five-litre V8 engine, which grows from 447 bhp (453 PS) to 788 bhp (799 PS) at 6,700 rpm alongside 61 percent higher torque – 642 lb-ft at 4,750 rpm. The CS800 DH also features all-new bespoke carbon fibre enhancements including a 1,580 mm-wide raised rear wing, larger diffuser, distinctive double-sided bonnet, front splitter, and side skirts.

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO: “Our customers love the Mustang and consistently turn to us to unleash its full performance capability, alongside accessing our suite of distinctive exterior and interior enhancements. With 780 bhp, the full Ford Performance warranty, a glorious supercharger whine and our bespoke exhaust, there’s nothing like the CS800DH Mustang!”

Boosting style, performance, and driving experience further, the Sutton team pair new Vossen wheels clad in Michelin Pilot 4S tires with lowered and stiffened suspension, and a Borla ATAK quad-tip exhaust system with custom H-pipe. Inside the cabin, driver engagement is enhanced with the addition of a MGW short-throw racing shifter. The team also installs adjustable racing Recaro sports seats with full heating and cooling functionality.

Crucially, all the enhancements are made in line with the Ford Performance specifications and guidelines, meaning that the full three-year / 36,000-mile Ford Warranty remains in place, with the Sutton team adding their own three-year / 36,000-mile warranty to cover all their modifications. Additionally, all performance enhancements to the engine, exhaust, and suspension maintain full functionality with all factory drive modes and settings.

Sutton’s team also transform the interior, offering customers the option to reupholster the entire car from headlining, seats and dash to door cards and steering wheel. Amplifying the bespoke finish, customers can opt for a broad spectrum of leather and Alcantara colours, in addition to swapping out the standard seats for racing Recaro seats. Where the base car has heating and cooling fitted, the Recaro seats pair seamlessly with the technology guaranteeing all-season comfort alongside high-performance support.

The CS800DH Mustang by Clive Sutton is priced from £135,000-£165,000 and includes both a Ford Performance and Clive Sutton comprehensive three-year warranty on the vehicle and its enhancements. The new model will make its public debut at Salon Privé (Blenheim Palace, 27-31 August) alongside a new build ‘67 Mustang GT500CS, Sutton’s VIP Mercedes-Benz V-Class, and the latest 2025 Cadillac Escalade.

Customers interested in the new Mustang or the rest of the Sutton high-performance and luxury range can call the London-based team on +44 (0)20 7483 6500 or visit CliveSutton.co.uk.

SUTTON CS800DH SPECIFICATION

Base model MY2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse CS800 Power Pack Whipple Supercharger Stage 1 (up to 788 bhp)

Borla cat back – quad-tip exhaust

Sutton custom H-pipe

MGW short-throw shifter

CS800 Branding Pack Power 788 bhp (799 PS) at 6,700 rpm Torque 642 lb-ft (870 Nm) at 4,750 rpm Suspension

Stiffer & lower MagneRide suspension system Wheels Bronze finish VOSSEN HF5 – 20X9.5-inch – Rear

Bronze finish VOSSEN HF5 – 20X10.5-inch – Front Tires Rear Tyres – 295/35R20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 105Y M01

Front Tyres – 275/35R20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 102Y GOE Exterior Carbon fibre front splitter

Carbon fibre side skirts

Carbon fibre rear diffuser

Carbon fibre raised rear wing (1,580 mm width)

Carbon fibre double-sided bonnet

Carbon fibre headlight surrounds Interior

(optional) Ford racing Recaro sports seats with electric adjustment & heating / cooling

Full interior retrim:

Mustang centre console, gear shift gator and handbrake

Alcantara headlining

Door insert

Seat conversion

Dashboard face

Steering wheel

Carpet



Package prices and contents are subject to change. Contact Clive Sutton for details.