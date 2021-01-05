Greaves West & Ayre (GWA), one of the region’s leading accountancy firms, is pleased to announce that two Associates, Carol Lindsay and Stuart Millar, became partners on 1 January 2021.

Carol began her career with GWA in 2011 in the Farm Accounts and Corporate Services departments. Having already acquired her degree in Accountancy and Finance she qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2014. More recently, Carol’s focus has been on the firm’s taxation department, playing a pivotal role in developing the service including HMRC’s introduction of Making Tax Digital, whilst also managing her own portfolio of clients.

Commenting on her appointment Carol said, “It is a pleasure to be part of the GWA team and to contribute to our continued growth and success. A lot of our clients have been with us for many years, some for generations, and I am looking forward to building and extending those relationships and continuing our reputation of delivering quality advice.”

Stuart was working for N C Campbell and Co in Haddington and moved to the Berwick office following the merger of the two businesses in 2016. Stuart qualified in 2016 and has worked with businesses on both sides of the border utilising his extensive experience in audit and general practice. He is now developing his knowledge by studying to become an FCA accredited independent financial advisor.

Stuart said, “It feels great to become partner in a firm that has such a respectable and longstanding reputation across the Lothians, Borders and North East England. The GWA team is excellent at providing the support needed to progress your career and I am delighted to have been given this opportunity.”

Colin Frame, Managing Partner of GWA, said “Carol and Stuart have made a valuable contribution to our business and they both demonstrate GWA’s core values of Quality Advice Quality Service. Our team is fundamental to our success and we are proud that the support and encouragement from GWA has helped Carol and Stuart reach their potential.

This year has been a particularly difficult time for businesses and the wider community. I am sure that both Carol and Stuart will continue to excel in guiding GWA’s clients through the ongoing crisis and into a more positive future. I am delighted to welcome them to the partnership.”