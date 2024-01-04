New Year treat for moon lovers

The Moon 2024 collection from Driftwood Designs

The moon affects our lives in many ways and keeping track of the cycles is one way to live in harmony with the moon’s influence.

Are you a ‘lunar-tic’? Is your family member a Selenophile (Greek for moon lover)? Is your best friend obsessed with the night sky? Do you love to follow the phases of the moon and watch their impact on our natural world? Then the Moon 2024 collection is well worth checking out.

This range means you can treat yourself or a loved one to some stunning fine art by Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes, with an affordable price tag.

Lizzie’s passion is creating colourful illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more. This means her art can be incorporated into people’s everyday lives in the form of practical objects, including oven gloves, lamp shades, coasters, aprons and even clocks.

The Moon 2024 collection includes calendars, diaries and tea towels that show some of the many names that our Full Moons have been given by different cultures over the centuries, along with the dates of the forthcoming full moons in 2024. The paintings, like the Moon names (including snow moon, flower moon, moon of horses and singing moon), beautifully capture the changing of the seasons and the passing of the year, while becoming part of day-to-day life.

If functional is not what you’re looking for, though, perhaps you just want something to hang on your wall, refer to and admire. In which case, the good news is that for a great value £12.00 you can get an A3 portrait Full Moons 2024 poster print. And, reflecting the brand’s Welsh heritage, you can even get a poster with the names of the full moons and the dates in Welsh.

And if that is not enough to tempt you, there’s more! For those who are interested in the phases of the moon there are also posters available showing the phases by month, with the dates of each phase. Again, each month has a superb background scene portraying the month. Whether you and / or yours are interested in the moon phases for scientific or aesthetic purposes (or both), from first quarter to full moon, and back again, this chart serves as a beautiful and informative reference for tracking the Moon’s changing shape.

So, you have two designs to choose from in various forms for a great gift or as a personal treat to cheer you up for the new year. And, if you love the sound of these designs and want to spread the lunar love more widely, the designs are also available on very reasonably-priced greetings cards.

So, there is plenty available from Driftwood Designs to keep any ‘moonatic’ happy!

See the full range here: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/product-category/moons-2024/

ABOUT DRIFTWOOD DESIGNS

Driftwood Designs incorporates the work of Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes. Lizzie and her business partner Becky Barratt are both native to Wales and they have grown from a home-based business to three shops in Wales. They also they also have an online shop, which is figuratively packed to the rafters with beautiful, accessibly priced products.

https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/

https://www.facebook.com/lizziespikesdriftwood

https://www.instagram.com/drifteddesigns/