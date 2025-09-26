New Zenos E10 RZ previewed ahead of production

New, reengineered version of the highly respected Zenos E10 previewed

Explosive new powertrains available, delivering up to 500bhp per tonne

Zenos’ innovative chassis design and construction retained

Full carbon fibre bodywork part of E10’s added-lightness ethos

New 325bhp Zenos E10 R 2 joins the range in mid 2026

Information and reservations for the new Zenos E10 at zenoscars.com

The celebrated Zenos E10 returns with the first preview of the scintillating RZ model due to enter production in early 2026. Honed by using the advanced design of the original E10, the return of this landmark road and track car sees the introduction of explosive new powertrains and production techniques to bring it up to speed for today’s discerning enthusiast.

Shown in engineering prototype form, the new Zenos E10 RZ will become the top of the new, revised range of sports cars from the British manufacturer, which will provide a benchmark for powerful road-legal but track-orientated models. The start of a new generation of cars for Zenos, the marque will once again focus on innovation and ingenuity as it seeks to do more with less, in the tradition of the Great British sports cars manufacturers that inspired the company’s founding.

The completed Zenos E10 RZ will be revealed at the start of 2026, with production and deliveries soon after, and It will be joined by the new E10 R2 roughly three months later. Less than 50 cars are expected to be delivered in the first full year. The Zenos E10 RZ is expected to cost approx. £140,000 OTR, with the E10 R2 costing approx. £120,000 OTR. Clients for the initial limited production allocation of The Zenos E10 can contact sales@zenoscars.com or call +44 20 8129 4649.

The new Zenos E10 – Evolution not Revolution

Celebrated for its core engineering principles, Zenos Cars delivered something special with the original E10. Blending honoured engineering concepts from famous sports cars with new materials and approaches, it reset expectations for lightweight British sports cars.

However, bestowing the E10 RZ a monstrous 500bhp per tonne on the new car, Zenos has taken advantage of the latest powertrain technologies with a completely revised engine configuration. The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine sees a fresh installation including CAN bus control, induction and intercooler – paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Providing 380bhp at 6000rpm (approx.) and 510Nm at 3000-4500rpm (approx.) it delivers a scorching benchmark that cements the car’s track potential.

With a large, single aluminium extrusion for the car’s spine, the chassis provides excellent torsional rigidity with the addition of the full carbon fibre tub. Both the front and rear track of the car have increased, providing better stability and handling, as well as a slightly lowered centre of gravity.

All significant weight is inboard of both front and rear axles, including the new engine and gearbox installation. The fully independent front suspension utilises pushrod and inboard-mounted dampers to reduce drag, as well as lowing un-sprung mass and improving ride and steering response. At the rear, conventional coil over dampers mount directly to the tubular steel subframe which holds the engine and gearbox. Production cars will feature a limited slip differential to extract the best traction when cornering at higher speeds.

Sharpening the car’s innate ability, a full carbon fibre body will cut kerb weight and provide elements of visual drama. Produced in the UK, the hand-laid components will be available painted, with visible weave or given a bespoke finish as per a client’s desire.

Ahead of its completion the revised E10 will feature updated front and rear light clusters that incorporate the latest lighting technology, while the cabin includes carbon fibre components, including bespoke bucket seats with a unique finish. New instrumentation, information centre and controls will complete the car’s driver centric personality.

The new Zenos E10 range will also include the R2 model, due mid 2026, featuring a 2.3-litre turbocharged engine delivering 325bhp (approx.) and a power to weight ratio of roughly 400bhp per tonne. This model will feature the same advanced aluminium and carbon fibre chassis, along with full carbon-fibre bodywork, a 6-speed manual gearbox and a limited slip differential. The new Zenos E10 R2 model will cost approx. £120,000 OTR.

Zenos E10 RZ – Specification*

Performance Engine 1969cc, 4-cylinder inline petrol Induction Turbocharged Peak Power Power 380bhp at 6000rpm (approx.) Peak Torque 510Nm (376 ft lb) at 3000-4500rpm (approx.) Top Speed 150 mph (approx.) 0-100kh/h (0-62mph) 3.2 secs (approx.) Brakes front

Brakes rear 2-piece disc brakes with 4-piston callipers

Disk brakes with 2-piston callipers Rims & Tyres 16″ front/17” rear alloy wheels and tyres 195/50 R16 front | 225/45 R17 Transmission and Chassis Transmission Manual, 6-speed, direct drive Chassis Extruded aluminium spine with carbon-fibre tub Suspension Pushrod front suspension, coil-over rear Drivetrain Rear wheel drive Steering system Bespoke rack and pinion Weight Kerb Weight 790 kg (1742 lbs) approx.

About Zenos Cars

Born though innovation and the great British tradition of building light-weight, highly effective sports cars, Zenos established its reputation with the launch of the E10 in 2014.

Today the brand draws on the core elements of the original car but incorporates the latest powertrain and material technologies to delivery benchmark performance in its class on road and track.