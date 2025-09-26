BMW model updates, autumn 2025

Note: This press release is a 1:1 copy of the original issued by BMW headquarters in Germany. No adaptions have been made to cater to the UK market.

Munich. Autumn 2025 adds revised powertrains, new features and practical details to the current BMW model range. The entry-level models into the world of BMW M – the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé as well as the corresponding models in the BMW 3 Series and 4 Series – will in future have more powerful and fuel-efficient petrol engines. In the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé and the BMW i4, the optional Adaptive LED Headlights will now also include laser rear lights.

More power, reduced consumption for BMW M240i xDrive Coupé and the entry-level models into the world of BMW M in the BMW 3 Series and BMW 4 Series.

Autumn 2025 will see both the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan (WLTP combined (EnVKV): fuel consumption 7.5 litres/100 km; CO 2 emissions 172 g/km; CO 2 class F) and the BMW M340i xDrive Touring (WLTP combined (EnVKV): fuel consumption 7.9 litres/100 km; CO 2 emissions 181 g/km; CO 2 class G) fitted with a more powerful variant of the 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. It now has an output of 288 kW/392 hp, with the mild hybrid system contributing 9 kW/12 hp. The overall increase in power over the previous model is 13 kW/18 hp. Maximum torque has also increased by 40 Nm, to 540 Nm.

This revised powertrain will in future also be fitted in the BMW M440i xDrive Coupé (WLTP combined (EnVKV): fuel consumption 7.7 litres/100 km; CO 2 emissions 175 g/km; CO 2 class F), the BMW M440i xDrive Convertible (WLTP combined (EnVKV): fuel consumption 7.7 litres/100 km; CO 2 emissions 176 g/km; CO 2 class G) and the BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupé (WLTP combined (EnVKV): fuel consumption 7.8 litres/100 km; CO 2 emissions 179 g/km; CO 2 class G).

The output increase makes for even more dynamic performance in the BMW 3 Series and BMW 4 Series models mentioned above. It shaves 0.1 seconds off the time it takes each model to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. As a result, the BMW M340i xDrive Sedan can now perform this sprint in just 4.3 seconds. The BMW M240i xDrive Coupé (WLTP combined (EnVKV): fuel consumption 8.0 litres/100 km; CO 2 emissions 183 g/km; CO 2 class G) now also comes fitted with this more powerful engine.

In addition to the output boost, all models benefit from a significant increase in engine efficiency. As a result, the WLTP fuel consumption of the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé, for example, drops from 8.8–8.7 litres/100 km to 8.0 litres/100 km. CO 2 emissions were likewise reduced, from the previous 200–199 g/km to 183 g/km (see table below for all fuel consumption and emissions figures of the new powertrains).

New exterior colours for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, Adaptive LED headlights available for more BMW 4 Series models, practical addition for the BMW 5 Series family.

From autumn 2025, an additional exterior colour will be available as an option for all versions of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé with the M Sport design or the M Sport package. Cape York Green can be ordered for the first time in conjunction with these trim levels.

The optional Adaptive LED Headlights for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé and BMW i4 will also benefit from a significant upgrade. In addition to headlights that will illuminate the road evenly in every situation, this option will now also include laser rear lights. Moreover, Adaptive LED Headlights are also available as an individual option without the M Sport package Pro for the BMW 420i, BMW 420d and BMW 420d xDrive.

In conjunction with Veganza and Merino upholstery, the comprehensive standard equipment in the BMW X3 now also includes rear headrests and side sections of the second row of seats in the upholstery colour. This further enhances the premium appeal of the BMW X3 interior.

All BMW 5 Series, BMW i5 and BMW M5 Sedan and Touring models will in future offer a very handy feature. A coat hook on the B-pillar trim, provided as standard, makes transporting jackets and coats particularly easy.

Improvements related to BMW Connected Drive.

From autumn 2025, the Charging Guide in the Explore tab of the My BMW app will offer relevant help on all aspects of charging – e.g., “How do I charge?”, or “How do I optimise charging?” This helps to make charging stops as convenient and efficient as possible.

BMW Maps charge-optimised route planning for all-electric vehicles is now also available in BMW vehicles with Operating System 8 and 8.5 in Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Serbia and Singapore.

Overview: All the revised powertrains for BMW 2 Series Coupé, BMW 3 Series and BMW 4 Series in autumn 2025* BMW 2 Series Coupé Max. output (kW/hp) Fuel consumption WLTP combined

(EnVKV) (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions WLTP combined

(EnVKV) (g/km) BMW M240i xDrive Coupé 288/392 8.0 183 BMW 3 Series Max. output (kW/hp) BMW M340i xDrive Sedan 288/392 7.5 172 BMW M340i xDrive Touring 288/392 7.9 181 BMW 4 Series Max. output (kW/hp) BMW M440i xDrive Coupé 288/392 7.7 175 BMW M440i xDrive Convertible 288/392 7.7 176 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupé 288/392 7.8 179

* All new models available with start of production in November or December 2025.

All descriptions of model variants, equipment, technical data, consumption and emission values are for vehicles as offered on the German market.