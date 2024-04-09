Newcastle Brewery Flying High

A Newcastle craft brewery, celebrating a record year of business with a 93% production increase, has announced winning three national beer awards at the UK’s biggest beer and brewing trade event, and is now available to thousands of international visitors travelling through Newcastle Airport.

Full Circle Brew Co in Newcastle’s Hoult’s Yard has had a phenomenal twelve months with national listings, export growth and launching as a wedding venue, and has now been awarded three national awards at SIBA Beer X earlier this month.

SIBA, the Society of Independent Brewers, named Full Circle Brew as winners of Best National Keg IPA for its Looper IPA, Best National Double IPA for its Dooper DIPA and Best Independent Craft Brewery Web Shop for www.fullcirclebrew.co.uk . The team was also awarded highly commended in the Commercial Achievement category.

These awards follow a string of successes for Full Circle, which was established in December 2019 and has already become one of the leading breweries in the UK producing an average 22,000 pints per week. Its beers are now exported to 10 countries around the world including France, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Japan and Singapore with Looper IPA winning gold at Beerfest Asia 2023. And, travellers through Newcastle Airport can now enjoy a pint of Full Circle’s brews in Asther & Thyme and Tap & Brew bars as the brewery has won a long term contract with the airport which will promote the beers through illuminated signage in the main bar.

In 2023, the team launched its first seasonal beer into Sainsburys, which was immediately extended due to popularity. Winning three permanent listings, Full Circle Brew Co will launch in ASDA this summer and a number of its beer gifts, including its Beer Vending Machine, are available on Moonpig.com.

Ben Cleary is founder of Full Circle: “These successes are off the back of extremely hard work from the Full Circle team. We launched just before Covid lockdowns were announced which forced us to turn to export and we’re now reaping the benefits. This also taught us to be creative and think about alternative routes to market and, in 2023, we developed wedding packages which allow couples exclusive use of the taproom and we have bookings throughout 2024.