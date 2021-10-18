Beauty treatments in a tattoo studio, creative wellbeing activities for children and personal training for veterans with mental health problems were just some of the businesses and projects exhibited at a wellness event today (Friday 15 October) at John Buddle Work Village.

Hosted by Newcastle-based charity, Reviving The Heart of the West End (RHWE), the event aimed to bring people back together following lockdown and showcase some of the local health and wellbeing businesses and community projects that have benefited from the organisation’s coaching and business support. The event was attended by RHWE course participants, local businesses and special guest Cllr Irim Ali.

Alexandra Johnson, Chief Executive, RHWE said: “This event has not only brought people together after such a difficult year, it has also enabled us to showcase some of the brilliant health and wellbeing businesses and community initiatives that our Explore, Start, Grow participants have been running.

“From wellness walks to drop-in tea and chat sessions for people living with anxiety, the projects launched by our participants are really thriving and we couldn’t be more proud of them.

“People often come to us when they feel stuck and unsure how to move their lives forward. By taking part in our sessions they find a supportive peer community, learn about their talents and passions, develop new skills and go on to start projects, businesses or new jobs. Seeing so many of them together all in one room for the wellness event was fantastic.”

RHWE works with individuals who can benefit from coaching, upskilling, preparing for work and business advice. Its Explore, Start, Grow programme is free for Newcastle residents who find life challenging for whatever reason and want to find a new direction – whether that be in terms of their career or personal wellbeing.

The businesses and individuals taking part in the wellness event included:

AnxieTea

Maeve, Ellen and Abbie-Leigh all met through RHWE’s STEPS course before launching AnxieTea – a drop-in cuppa and chat session for people experiencing anxiety. The project was the outcome of their Active Citizens course working with the RHWE team, and completion of an SFEDi Level 1 in Social Enterprise.

Walk to Wellness

Andrea launched her social action project, Walk to Wellness after taking part in the STEPS programme, Creative Action Course and a Volunteering course with RHWE – where Andrea took on the role of coordinator to support the group in completing their learner workbooks and hours of voluntary experience. Walk to Wellness brings people together who might not feel confident enough to go out on their own for group walks and social activities.

Sanctuary in the City

Nicola completed RHWE’s enterprise support courses and is now trading with her beauty therapy business in Newcastle City centre. Nicola identified a gap in the market for people who want to enjoy everything that beauty therapy has to offer, but who feel uncomfortable in traditional beauty settings. With this in mind Nicola launched Sanctuary in the City within a tattoo studio where she offers a range of therapies and treatments.

Drop Zone Elite

Graham has been supported to grow his personal training business through RHWE’s business support programme for existing businesses. He provides personal training for anyone who is keen to improve their health and wellbeing, and also works closely with veterans who have experienced mental health problems, incorporating wellness and chat sessions into his training activities.

Creative Connection

Kelly and Carol have taken part in many activities at RHWE and have been supported in the development of their social action project, Creative Connection, where they produce children’s Wellbeing Packs – an idea they had responding to the needs of local families. Full of creative activities for children and families – they revamp the pack themes regularly. Kelly and Carol have been through an ASDAN volunteering course and Kelly has also been involved as a coordinator.

To find out more about RHWE’s Explore, Start, Grow programme visit www.rhwe.org