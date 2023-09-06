Newcastle engineers net plastic football pitches and sports complex work

North East firm of civil and structural engineers RWO has scored after winning work to support a new multi-million-pound sports facility in Wallsend.

The move sees the Seaton Burn firm providing civil and structural engineering services around the development of a new sports pavilion, changing rooms, a multi-use community space and new floodlit 5G playing pitches across a 7ha site at St Peter’s Playing Fields, Wallsend.

The £4m North Tyneside Council project is being hailed as a first-class venue for football and rugby, which will feature a new recreational area around the perimeter of the site for walking along with new fencing and car parking.

When it opens in 2024, the complex will become the HQ of Northumberland FA and Wallsend RFC, which will use the building as its new clubhouse. The venue is also set to be a community development hub for football and a training venue for Wallsend Centurions and Eagles Rugby league clubs.

A six-figure package of engineering infrastructure design and support, which includes structural design, access and drainage along with civils work, is being provided by RWO to bring the development forward.

This is the latest success for RWO, which comes as the firm continues to see strong growth and recruit tomeet demand for its services across North East and Yorkshire operations.

Managing director Ross Oakley said: “We’re delighted to be working to help deliver this project. Our knowledge and experience in the sector will ensure we provide a top-class facility for the local community to enjoy. Our commercial offer continues to grow and we will see even more success this year winning new contracts across the region and the UK.”

Onsite work is already underway with the facility expected to be completed in early 2024.

The St Peter’s Playing Fieldsproject has been made possible by a £1.9 million grant from the Football Foundation. £375,000 from the Football Association and £50,000 was secured from the Rugby Football League as part of the CreatedBy RLWC2021 programme, as well as housing developer contributions to North Tyneside Council.

