North East media agency Route, based at creative hub, Generator Studios, Newcastle, with a sister office in Brighton, has picked up a raft of new national accounts, driven by the boom in online sales.

Route, founded by Darren Davidson and his business partner Ben Dascombe, has won a series of national clients during lockdown, including homeware brand Cream Cornwall and home extension specialists Habattach.

Route remain focused on their goal of growing the business and expect to add new talent to their existing team in the next few months.

Director Darren Davidson commented; “Like many companies, we experienced an initial shock when the pandemic first hit. But we quickly realised that our skills very much complimented what many companies are looking for, as businesses pivot and focus on online sales.

“Much of our work pre-Covid was aimed at driving sales through digital channels, maximising media spend and optimising websites for search. We have a lot of experience in these areas and this is where many businesses are focusing their efforts right now. I don’t think that is going to change.

“Many of our clients are working at pace as the Covid-19 situation continues to shift. Because we operate in a very flexible and collaborative way, we have been able to match that pace. We offer a consultative approach and that helps us to support the decision-making process for customers – it’s not just about buying advertising space, it’s about helping achieve business goals.

“That could be looking at routes to market, understanding customers and the best way to attract them and ensuring they have the best online experience once they engage with a business or organisation.”

As well as new clients, Route also supports businesses including e4Education, The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), bimstore, Welsh Oak Frame and Premier Kitchens.

Co-Director Ben Dascombe, who runs the Brighton office, continues; “Our strategy over the past two years has resonated, especially with SME clients, where we’re seeing real traction.

“Our team is extremely experienced and supports our clients through the whole buying process, from planning to execution and optimisation. Our focus is on creating partnerships and delivering outcomes that add value. This approach gets results and that is fuelling our continued growth.”

Route offers clients access to the most advanced marketing technology solutions in the North East. For more information, visit www.route.agency