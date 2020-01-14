UK staffing firm Frank Recruitment Group has announced the launch of its tenth new office in the United States as part of its bold global expansion plan.

The new hub, based in Chicago, Illinois, opened its doors this week, creating more than 80 jobs in the area.

Frank Recruitment Group began life in Newcastle in 2006 and has since undergone a period of rapid expansion across the Atlantic, with the boom in cloud technology playing a big part. Having started with a staff of three, the firm now has more than 650 employees in England alone, with a global headcount of almost 2,000.

A division of Tenth Revolution Group, the world’s leading experts in cloud talent solutions, Frank Recruitment Group has enjoyed rapid growth by creating and delivering highly sought-after professionals in some of the industry’s most skills-scarce ecosystems.

“We have been ahead of the curve seeing the rise in demand for cloud specialists,” said Frank Recruitment Group’s President, Zoë Morris. “Companies are seeing the benefits of adopting cloud platforms and we have the expertise to be able to help them make the most of that technology.”

Chicago has seen its IT workforce expand rapidly over the last decade, with an 8% rise each year since 2017. It’s also benefited from a huge increase in graduates looking for work in the sector, with the number of computer-related degrees also increasing by 39% between 2012 and 2017.

“The city’s tech footprint has grown solidly over the last decade,” said Head of Americas Ian Clark. “There’s momentum here, and you can see why—it’s a wonderful and affordable place to live. That makes it a dream for employers, as retention rates are better here in what can be a high turnover industry.”

Cybersecurity alone is expected to account for around 200,000 new jobs in the city in the next year. Google has moved its cyber HQ to Chicago and several big names such as Salesforce and G2 have joined them in setting up bases there.

“The demand for tech workers in Chicago will have a knock-on effect on the city’s wider job market,” added Morris. “That IT workforce needs to be serviced, and we’ll be offering 80 people the opportunity to build a fantastic career in recruitment and help us find that talent. Whether that’s at a junior or senior level, we will have jobs on offer for the right people and we’re excited to get to work with them.”

Frank Recruitment Group will initially launch its Jefferson Frank, Nigel Frank, and Mason Frank brands, which recruit specifically for AWS and Microsoft cloud specialists, as well as the world’s very best Salesforce professionals.

This latest ribbon cutting is a further indication of both the evolution of the world’s tech industry and the success of the North East-born company: Frank Recruitment Group was recently named as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies and also received recognition as one of the UK’s top 100 private companies with the fastest-growing profits.