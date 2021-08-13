Newcastle United and Castore have unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The kit, which is available to buy NOW at shop.nufc.co.uk, features a retro-inspired black and white shirt with a mandarin collar, referencing the famous jersey worn during the ‘Entertainers’ era of the mid-1990s.

The new design features a black stripe down the shirt’s centre, wider white stripes either side and large black side panels, with light blue accents beneath the collar buttons and across the back to compliment the colour of the scroll on the club’s famous crest.

As a nod to the club’s supporters, the words ‘Black and White Army’ adorn the inside of the collar, while the Castore slogan ‘Better Never Stops’ is inscribed at the base of the shirt.

All adult shirts also feature the club’s primary sponsor, FUN88, in the company’s trademark blue across the chest.

The kit is complete with traditional black shorts, with a thin white and light blue side stripe, and black socks which feature a white turnover and light blue trim.

LASCELLES ON NEW KIT

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles, who took part in the kit photoshoot, said: “I’m a big fan of the new home kit. The players have been really impressed with what they have seen so far.

“It’s obvious that a lot has gone into the technical side too, so that the match and training kit is functional and benefits the players on the pitch. We’re looking forward to stepping out in it over the season and to seeing our fans in their shirts inside the stadium again.”

CASTORE INNOVATION

The shirt has been expertly crafted by Castore to be lightweight, highly breathable and moisture-wicking, with enhanced ventilation provided by mesh underarm panels.

Made from high-stretch fabric, it offers exceptional ease of movement to maximise performance and comfort.

BUY YOURS NOW

The 2021/22 Newcastle United home shirt is available to buy from 8am at shop.nufc.co.uk and at the new St. James’ Park club store beneath the Gallowgate End.

Personalisation – featuring red numbers and lettering – is only available in-store at this time.

The St. James’ Park store will be open Saturday – 8am–7pm and Sunday – 11am–5pm.