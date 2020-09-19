Newcastle United are delighted to announce a new shirt sleeve partnership with global investment house ICM.com.

The Magpies’ first team will bear the award-winning firm’s ICM.com branding on their shirt sleeves over the 2020/21 Premier League season, while ICM.com will also benefit from a number of additional commercial benefits including high profile advertising and hospitality.

ICM.com is the official website of ICM Capital – an international online Forex and CFD trading firm established in 2009.

It is regulated in seven jurisdictions around the world and offers a diverse range of trading products including foreign exchange, commodities, futures and indices.

Its Civil Liability Insurance Programme, which protects ICM clients against losses caused by any error, omission, negligence, fraud, or the failure to perform its activities or services, covers up to £5,000,000 (terms and conditions apply).

Dale Aitchison, head of commercial at Newcastle United, said: “I am delighted to welcome ICM.com to our growing roster of leading, forward-thinking partner brands.

“ICM.com is already an established name in the trading industry, with 20 global awards to its name.

“We look forward to building on that success together with campaigns, competitions and content that deliver value to our supporters.”

Shoaib Abedi, founder and director of ICM.com, said: “We are really excited to partner with Newcastle United, a world-renowned English Premier League football club.

“We are looking forward to see ICM.com on the players’ sleeves in the Premier League and we will be watching on and celebrating the team’s successes with our clients and fans.”

To find out more, please visit ICM.com.