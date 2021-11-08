Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach on a contract until summer 2024.

The 43-year-old arrives on Tyneside having left AFC Bournemouth last summer, ending a long affiliation with the Cherries as a successful player and manager.

As well as amassing more than 300 senior appearances for the south coast side as a player, he also has the distinction of managing AFC Bournemouth through all four tiers of English football, culminating in five years in the Premier League between 2015 and 2020.

Eddie said: “It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together.”

Newcastle United co-owner, Amanda Staveley, said: “We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.

“As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

“He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St. James’ Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions.”

Further announcements on Eddie’s first official press conference and first team coaching appointments will follow in due course.