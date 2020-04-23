Newcastle United Foundation staff are delivering PE sessions to the children of key workers at five schools across North Tyneside during the Easter holidays.

Following the Government’s decision to close UK schools to all but the children of key workers who have no other childcare, the Foundation has continued to pledge its support to the national effort so that that key workers can continue to carry out their vital roles – and this week will send skilled coaches and a team of volunteers to deliver enjoyable and engaging fitness activities to primary and middle schools.

Starting on Tuesday (April 7), Foundation coaches and volunteers were deployed to Langley First School and Spring Gardens Primary to begin the delivery of nine PE sessions across five sites including Star of the Sea Primary and Marden Bridge in Whitley Bay and Hadrian Park in Wallsend over the next two weeks.

Spring Garden’s Primary School, Head Teacher, Sarah Campbell, said: “The pupils and staff of Spring Gardens would like to thank Newcastle United Foundation for providing two days of activities in our school for the children of key workers in our local community.

“These sessions will help to keep both our community and the NHS working during this very difficult and challenging time.”

“Having worked with the Foundation before, I know the children will receive a jam-packed day of sporting activities and provide them with a much-needed fitness opportunity during this lockdown period.”

Star of the Sea Primary School Head Teacher Kathryn Dimambro added: “These are children that cannot be looked after at home due to their parents or carers being frontline workers during this most difficult and challenging time.

“The Foundation’s delivery will make a huge difference to the children we are looking after.”

Over the last two weeks the Foundation – the official charity of Newcastle United Football Club – has delivered over 12,000 urgent food supplies to children from who would ordinarily receive free school meals and were living in some of Newcastle’s most deprived neighbourhoods.

As part of the Foundation’s mission to connect, motivate and inspire communities, the entire workforce has adapted to become a point-of-call for organisations in need of assistance.

Head of the Newcastle United Foundation, Steve Beharall, said: “One of our partners North Tyneside Council reached out to us and identified a number of schools who needed support and would benefit from our delivery.”

“We have a close relationship with the council and were more than happy to help them by diverting our resources to these schools.

“I’m delighted that we’re able to continue to help the community throughout this difficult time.”

He added: “All of the Foundation coaches and volunteers adhere to strict social distancing rules and our charity will continue to respect the latest Government and NHS advice to help overcome COVID-19.”

Newcastle United Foundation is also providing schools with online fun and educational tools, health and wellbeing support for adults and is helping unemployed young people secure key worker roles.