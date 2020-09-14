POEMS, letters and cards have given resourceful students a way to engage with Newcastle’s elderly as part of their National Citizen Service.

The 15-to-17-year-old NCS members from the Newcastle United FC Foundation have been contacting residents at Waverly Lodge Care Home, on Bewick Crescent, Lemington.

The students have been writing to tell residents they are thinking of them as well as what they have been doing during the nationwide lockdown and to ask questions about their lives.

They have also been hand-making greetings cards and writing poems about standing together through challenging times.

One NCS student recorded a video of himself playing “Spring” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons on his violin for residents to enjoy.

The residents are now working on their responses, with the aim of striking up pen pal friendships with the 15-to-17-year-old students.

Julie Booth, home manager at Waverly Lodge Care Home, said: “The residents were overjoyed to receive letters and poems from the young people.

“It was so nice of them to think of our residents, who are now eagerly working on their replies and hopefully we’ll see a few more exchanges and some pen pal friendships forming.”

Jack Lennie, NCS coordinator at NUFC Foundation, said: : “It’s fantastic to think that during a global pandemic the young people of Newcastle were able to step to the forefront to share life experiences with the older generation.

“I am exceptionally proud of both the young people and the NUFC Foundation team with what they have achieved in such a short period of time.

“All the staff at Waverley Lodge Care Home are brilliant and we really look forward to working alongside them every year. I hope the partnership can continue in the future delivery of NCS.”