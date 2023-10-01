Newcastle: What’s the Buzz all about

Newcastle Upon Tyne: What to do and where to see

Newcastle Upon Tyne, commonly referred to as Newcastle, is a vibrant city located in the northeast of England. Known for its friendly people, rich history, and stunning architecture, there is a wide range of activities and attractions to explore. Whether you are interested in culture, history, shopping, or nightlife, Newcastle has it all. In this article, we will highlight some of the top things to do and must-see places in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

1. Visit Newcastle Castle

Newcastle Castle, also known as the ‘Castle Keep,’ is a must-visit attraction for history enthusiasts. This medieval fortress, which dates back to the 12th century, offers a fascinating journey through time. Explore the castle’s historic rooms, climb the tower for panoramic views of the city, and learn about the history of Newcastle and its role in medieval England. The castle also hosts various events and exhibitions throughout the year, providing visitors with a unique experience.

2. Explore the Quayside

The Quayside is a picturesque area located along the River Tyne, showcasing some of Newcastle’s most iconic landmarks. Take a leisurely stroll along the river, admiring the stunning views of the Gateshead Millennium Bridge, the Tyne Bridge, and the famous Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art. The Quayside is also home to a vibrant market, where you can find a variety of local produce, artwork, and crafts. Indulge in some delicious street food while enjoying the lively atmosphere of this waterfront location.

3. Discover the Angel of the North

No visit to Newcastle is complete without seeing the Angel of the North. Designed by renowned British sculptor Antony Gormley, this iconic statue stands 20 meters tall with wings spanning 54 meters. It is situated on a hill near the A1 motorway, welcoming visitors to the region. Marvel at the size and beauty of this contemporary masterpiece, which has become a symbol of Newcastle Upon Tyne. Don’t forget to take some memorable photographs to capture this unique moment.

4. Experience the Great North Museum

The Great North Museum, located in the heart of Newcastle, offers a fascinating journey through natural history, ancient civilizations, and art. This free museum is home to a diverse range of collections, including the famous T-Rex skeleton, an extensive display of Egyptian mummies, and artifacts from ancient Greece and Rome. With interactive exhibits and captivating displays, the Great North Museum offers an educational and entertaining experience for visitors of all ages.

5. Enjoy Nightlife in the ‘Toon’

Newcastle is renowned for its vibrant nightlife, earning the nickname ‘The Toon.’ The city is teeming with bars, clubs, and live music venues to suit every taste. Whether you prefer a relaxed evening in a traditional pub or dancing the night away in a trendy club, Newcastle has it all. The Quayside and Jesmond areas are particularly popular for their lively atmosphere and fantastic selection of bars. Don’t miss out on experiencing the city’s legendary nightlife during your visit!

6. Take a trip to Beamish Museum

If you have some extra time during your stay in Newcastle, a trip to Beamish Museum is highly recommended. Located just a short drive from the city, this open-air museum offers a unique glimpse into England’s past. Step back in time as you explore the recreated buildings and streets, interact with costumed characters, and learn about the everyday life of the region’s residents during different eras. From the colliery to the farm, Beamish Museum provides an immersive and educational experience for visitors of all ages.

These are just a few of the many things to see and do in Newcastle Upon Tyne. Whether you are interested in history, culture, art, or simply enjoying a vibrant nightlife, this city has something to offer everyone. Make sure to plan your visit well and explore the various attractions to truly experience the unique charm of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

