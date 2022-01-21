North East letting agent, Living Spaces, has struck gold by winning the British Property Award for Letting Agents in Newcastle upon Tyne city centre, for the second successive year.

The Grey Street-based agent performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period which focussed on customer service levels. They will now be shortlisted for a number of national awards.

This achievement is the latest in a string of successes in the British Property Awards – Gold Winners for 2020-21 Letting Agent and 2021 Estate Agent in Newcastle upon Tyne city centre.

The British Property Awards provide agents throughout the UK with an invaluable opportunity to compare the service that they provide against the service provided by their local, regional and national competition.

Vikki Higginbottom, Business Manager at Living Spaces, said: “We are thrilled that our team’s outstanding work has been recognised again with such a prestigious award. We are extremely proud to have maintained such high standards despite the many challenges during 2021.

“This award is a huge boost – well done to the team for continuing to go the extra mile and provide excellent customer service.”

Living Spaces is the sales, lettings and management arm of Kingston Property Services, part of the Bernicia Group. Living Spaces and Kingston both make a significant contribution towards Bernicia’s work helping North East communities through the Bernicia Foundation.

The British Property Awards is recognised as one of the most inclusive estate agency awards, on average judging over 90% of agents meeting the criteria at a local level. Its team mystery shops every agent against a set of 25 criteria to comprehensively judge customer service levels.

Robert McLean from The British Property Awards, added, “Our awards have been specifically designed to ensure that we have the most inclusive awards, removing any opportunity for bias or manipulation. Winning agents should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition.”