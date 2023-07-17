NEWCASTLE’S PURPLE PEACOCK PUTS THE SIZZLE INTO SUMMER..

THE fun, spectacle and entertainment of the Rio Carnival is coming to Newcastle this summer, as a city centre venue raises the heat with a Latin twist.

Cabaret venue, Purple Peacock, at 55 Degrees North, Pilgrim Street, is about to unveil its new summer show which will bring together aerial artistes, fire breathers and a team of singers and dancing to bring the spirit of one of the world’s most famous events right to the heart of the North East.

Carnival De Peacock launches on Friday 28 July for an eight week run, where visitors can book to see the production – or go the whole hog and enjoy pre show entertainment and dinner.

Anyone who opts for the full experience can arrive at 6.30pm and eat from the a la carte menu, which offers everything from sushi sharing platters to steaks, along with dishes that include pan roasted cod to rack of lamb to lobster, with a number of vegetarian options also available.

Early arrivers will also be able to enjoy early evening entertainment from Matt Pagan, who as part of the group Collabro went on to win Britain’s Got Talent.

The main event begins at 8.30pm where the aim is to turn up the temperature with a sizzling show, featuring the music of celebrated artists such as Gloria Estefan, Enrique Ingesias, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez and a number of exciting circus style acts.

Fabian Pritchard, marketing director for Purple Peacock and other North East venues, can’t wait for people to see the show.

“We’ve put together a unique experience which is unlike anything else that is currently available in Newcastle or in the North East as a whole,” he said.

“The costumes, the music and the talent of our entertainers is really going to make this a night to remember.”

Tickets for the show only are £29.95. Anyone wanting the pre-show experience will pay the same price, plus the cost of dining from the main menu.

Carnival De Peacock is the first in a whole range of unique entertainment events planned at the venue throughout the year, which includes everything from a night dedicated to The Greatest Showman right through to the Magic Mike experience.

For further information or to book visit www.purplepeacockncl.co.uk

Please follow and like us: