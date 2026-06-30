Newett Homes Unveils Stylish New Three-Bedroom Showhome in Sought-After North Yorkshire Village

Prospective homebuyers are in vited to experience village living at its best at New ett Homes ’ Clifton View development in Osgodby, where the housebuilder has unveiled a stunning new showhome .

The launch marks a significant milestone for the 25-home development, which is bringing a range of high-quality two, three and four-bedroom homes to the sought-after North Yorkshire village .

Visitors can now explore The Dalton, a beautifully designed three-bedroom showhome showcasing the quality, craftsmanship and contemporary specification that buyers can expect across the development.

Situated on a 2-acre greenfield site, Clifton View combines the charm of rural living with modern convenience. The development in cludes a mix of seven house types, alongside five affordable homes , helping to meet local housing needs while creating a welcoming new community.

Prices at the Clifton View start from £269,999, with the development situated in a close-knit village community and boasts contemporary design, energy-efficient features and excellent local amenities.

Designed with sustainability in mind, all homes at Clifton View feature solar panels and electric vehicle charging points as standard. Residents will also benefit from attractive open spaces throughout the development, creating an appealing environment for families, professionals and downsizers alike.

New ett Homes chief executive, Will New ett , said: “We are delighted to open the doors to our new showhome at Clifton View and give prospective buyers the opportunity to see first-hand the quality and attention to detail that goes in to every New ett home.

“Clifton View offers a thoughtfully designed development in a desirable village setting providing the perfect balance between countryside living and modern-day convenience. I would encourage buyers that are looking for a peaceful yet connected place to call home to visit the new showhome and see the quality of the development first hand and the many benefits of this beautiful location”

As part of its commitment to supporting the wider community, New ett Homes has contributed £25,000 towards facilities at Osgodby Village Hall, alongside contributions towards NHS primary care services and local waste and recycling in frastructure.

The first homes at Clifton View were occupied in May and the development is scheduled for completion in December 2026.

showhome and sales centre are open from 10am to 5pm, Thursday to Monday. For more in formation or to book a viewing, visit Theand sales centre are open from 10am to 5pm, Thursday to Monday. For moreformation or to book a viewing, visit www. new ett homes.co.uk/ north yorkshire/cliftonview

or call 07512 335641.