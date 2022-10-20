Educational institutions have a lot of material to communicate with their constituents – administrators, educators, students, and parents – and a newsletter can be a great way to do it.

It’s no secret that keeping students and parents up-to-date on current events and happenings at school can be a daunting task. But with the help of effective newsletter templates and topics, it doesn’t have to be! In this post, we’ll provide you with some great topics for creating newsletters worthy of reading that will keep everyone in your educational institution in the loop.

Here are some topics that we think will engage and excite your readers:

Newsletter on educational technology tools to help improve student learning outcomes

There are a plethora of new technology tools out there that can help improve student learning outcomes. Your newsletter is the perfect place to share information about these tools with your readers.

Newsletter featuring student and educator spotlights

One great way to engage your readers is by featuring profiles of individual students or educators. This can be a great way to show the human side of your institution and give readers a sense of who makes it tick. Each issue of your newsletter could include a feature on one or more of your institution’s faculty members. This is a great way to introduce readers to some of the great educators at your school. Faculty highlights can include a brief bio, along with photos and a description of the educator’s work in the field of study.

Newsletter designed to introduce new faculty and staff appointments

When new faculty and staff join your institution, be sure to announce it in your newsletter. This is a great way to introduce your readers to the new arrivals and help them get acclimated.

Email newsletter template for scholarship and grant opportunities

Your readers will appreciate being kept up-to-date on scholarship and grant opportunities. This is a great way for them to potentially finance their education or professional development.

Newsletter providing for Student and alumni news

Share student and alumni news in your newsletter. This can include recent achievements, new job opportunities, or interesting tidbits about what they’re up to. This also includes highlighting the successes of your alumni to show off the accomplishments of your community. This type of article can include profiles of notable alumni, as well as a recap of their achievements.

Newsletter on featuring opinion pieces from educators

Soliciting articles from educators about current events or hot topics in their field of study can be a great way to get readers talking about important issues. Opinion pieces offer a chance for educators to share their thoughts and insights on current events, and they can be a great way to start a conversation on important topics.

Newsletter on Student and parent features

Including student and/or parent features in your newsletter is a great way to show the human side of your institution. Student profiles can highlight the accomplishments of individual students, while parent features can provide an overview of what it’s like to be a parent at your school. Both types of features can help readers feel more connected to your institution and its community.

Newsletter example for Events calendar

Keeping readers up-to-date on upcoming events is another important task for any educational institution. An events calendar can be a great way to do this. The calendar can include information about both school-sponsored and community-wide events. Parents and students always appreciate being kept in the loop about upcoming school events. Be sure to include information about sporting events, plays, concerts, and other special events in your newsletters.

Newsletter giving updates to your school or college policies

Communicating changes and updates to school or college policies is another important task for any educational institution. A newsletter is a great way to do this, and it can help ensure that everyone is up-to-date on the latest developments.

Newsletter providing tips for success in college or university

Offering tips for success is a great way to help your readers navigate the sometimes challenging waters of higher education. This type of article can include advice from experts in the field, as well as from experienced students.

Newsletter format to recap of recent or upcoming alumni events

A great way to keep readers connected to your institution is by including a recap of recent or upcoming alumni events. This can help readers feel like they’re part of the community even if they’re no longer attending your school or college.

Newsletter format for Q&A with an institution administrator

An interview with an institution administrator can be a great way to give readers a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to work at your school or college. This type of article can help readers feel more connected to your institution.

Newsletter for Book reviews

Including book reviews in your newsletter is a great way to introduce your readers to new and interesting titles. Book reviews can provide a brief summary of the book, as well as the reviewer’s thoughts on it.

A newsletter formatted to introduce new developments discovered through a case study

By sending out a regular newsletter, you can keep your readers informed about the latest research and case studies related to a specific academic field. Plus, it’s a great way to build relationships with potential future collaborators or sponsors.

