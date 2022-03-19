DUNTON, UK, Feb. 10, 2022 – Ford Motor Company will reveal the ultimate performance derivative of the Ranger on February 22, at 07:00 GMT via Ford of Europe’s YouTube channel.

Developed by Ford Performance for off-road enthusiasts, the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor has been engineered with smarter technology controlling tougher hardware to create the most advanced Ranger ever.

Join us here to watch the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor prior to its global reveal: https://youtu.be/9XMUq_mTDL8

Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the Raptor supplement to the Owner’s Manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear.