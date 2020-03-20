NHS Business Service Authority (NHSBSA) has received government recognition for its inclusive approach in recruiting and retaining staff with a disability or certain health conditions.

Awarded by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), the status of Level 3 Disability Confident Leader is the highest level that can be achieved within the Disability Confident scheme. This means that NHSBSA is leading by example and setting the standards high.

NHSBSA has shown its commitment to a fully accessible recruitment process from application to induction. It also worked with Disabled People’s User Led Organisations (DPULOs) to provide work experience placements and pathways to employment.

On top of this, the NHSBSA has demonstrated the robust policies and practices it has in place to fully support colleagues with a disability, neurodiverse condition or long-term health condition to thrive in the workplace whilst being their authentic selves at work.

Michael Brodie, Chief Executive at NHSBSA said: “The assessment process was not easy, but we have risen to the challenge that was put before us. Diversity and inclusion, and our commitment towards people with disabilities, is a business essential for NHSBSA. Being a Disability Confident Leader helps us to tap into a wider pool of talent to help meet our workforce needs, reflect the diversity of our customers and drive business growth.”

The organisation was presented with a certificate and badge with the newly acquired status, which is valid for three years. During this time NHSBSA will continue to focus on disability employment and helping to reduce the disability employment gap in society.