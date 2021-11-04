NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) is announcing its commitments to support the Greener NHS ambition today which is Health Day at the UN’s climate action conference COP26.

Last year the NHS stepped up its commitment to reducing its emissions at source, in recognition of the growing threat to health posed by climate change, and the opportunity to save lives and improve health – now and for future generations.

The NHS became the world’s first health service to commit to reaching net zero carbon emissions as part of the Greener NHS campaign.

We are now on track to reduce its carbon footprint for this financial year in line with its targets – a reduction equivalent to powering 1.1 million homes with electricity for a year.

Michael Brodie, Chief Executive of NHSBSA said: “It is well recognised that tackling climate change will improve health, now and in the future. So today, the NHSBSA is pleased to announce our commitments to support this Greener NHS ambition:

We’re decarbonising our estate and operations as we work towards becoming a Net Zero organisation by 2030. We use data and insight to drive more sustainable methods of care, to reduce health inequalities and be a catalyst for better health. Finally by educating, engaging and raising awareness we’re embedding environmental best practice and sustainability into our thinking and processes across our organisation.

We’re proud to be a member of the Net Zero Health and Care Committee, which supports reducing the NHS carbon footprint and net zero commitments.”