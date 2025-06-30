SANDS Awareness Month 2025: Breaking the Silence Around Baby Loss

Introduction
Every June, SANDS Awareness Month shines a light on one of the most heartbreaking and often overlooked experiences—stillbirth and neonatal death. In 2025, SANDS (the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society) continues its vital mission: to support bereaved families, improve care for those affected, and work towards preventing baby loss in the future.
As baby loss still remains a taboo subject for many, SANDS Awareness Month 2025 offers a national platform to foster empathy, education, and meaningful change. Through events, awareness campaigns, and collaborative action, SANDS invites the UK to break the silence and stand with families navigating unimaginable grief.
What Is SANDS?
SANDS is a UK-based charity founded in 1978, dedicated to supporting anyone affected by the death of a baby before, during, or shortly after birth. The organisation offers emotional support, advocacy, education, and research, working with health professionals, hospitals, and communities.
SANDS provides a helpline, online forums, local support groups, and bereavement resources to help parents, grandparents, siblings, and friends cope with baby loss. They also push for improvements in maternity care standards, policy change, and increased research funding.
Why SANDS Awareness Month Matters in 2025
Despite advances in maternity care, around 13 babies die every day in the UK due to stillbirth or neonatal complications. This stark reality is compounded by societal discomfort discussing such losses, often leaving grieving families isolated and unsupported.
SANDS Awareness Month 2025 comes at a crucial time. With a growing push for better maternity services and mental health support, this month is a call to action for healthcare providers, policymakers, employers, and the general public to acknowledge and address baby loss more compassionately and openly.
Key Goals of SANDS Awareness Month 2025:
-
Raise public awareness of stillbirth and neonatal death in the UK
-
Provide resources and support to bereaved families
-
Educate communities and workplaces on how to offer compassionate support
-
Promote SANDS’ ongoing research and policy work
-
Reduce the stigma and silence surrounding baby loss
Theme for SANDS Awareness Month 2025: “Say Their Name”
The 2025 theme, “Say Their Name”, encourages people to remember and speak openly about babies who have died. This powerful theme reinforces the importance of acknowledging every life, no matter how short, and respecting the ongoing grief of parents and families.
By saying a baby’s name, we not only honour their memory but also help bereaved families feel seen, supported, and validated in their experience.
Ways to Take Part in “Say Their Name”:
-
Share your baby’s name or story on social media using #SayTheirName and #SANDSAwarenessMonth2025
-
Attend or organise remembrance events in your local area
-
Light a candle or participate in memorial walks
-
Wear SANDS blue and orange ribbon pins to spark conversations
-
Donate or fundraise to support bereavement care and research
SANDS Awareness Month Events in 2025
Throughout June 2025, a range of online and in-person events will take place across the UK. These include:
-
Remembrance Walks in cities like London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Cardiff
-
Fundraising Events such as bake sales, marathons, and charity cycles
-
Community Talks and Workshops on baby loss support, mental health, and maternity care
-
Memorial Services and Candlelit Vigils organised by local SANDS groups
To find a local event or get involved, visit the official SANDS website or follow their social media channels for updates.
Support for Bereaved Parents and Families
SANDS offers multiple avenues of free, confidential support, available across the UK:
-
SANDS Helpline: 0808 164 3332 (available Monday–Friday)
-
Email Support: helpline@sands.org.uk
-
Local Support Groups: Peer-led sessions in communities
-
Online Community Forum: A safe space to connect and share stories
-
Memory Boxes and Bereavement Literature: Sent to families directly or through hospitals
These services are not limited to parents. Grandparents, siblings, extended family, friends, and colleagues are also welcome to access resources and support.
Working to Prevent Baby Loss
In addition to emotional support, SANDS works to reduce the rate of baby loss through:
-
Research funding for causes of stillbirth and neonatal death
-
Collaborations with NHS Trusts to implement safer maternity practices
-
Campaigns calling for standardised investigation processes after baby loss
-
Training for midwives and health professionals to improve bereavement care
The charity is actively involved in initiatives like the National Bereavement Care Pathway, advocating for every bereaved parent in the UK to receive compassionate, consistent care.
How You Can Help During SANDS Awareness Month 2025
Whether or not you’ve been directly affected by baby loss, there are many ways to show solidarity and help amplify the voices of bereaved families:
1. Raise Awareness
-
Share SANDS resources on social media using hashtags:
#SANDSAwarenessMonth2025, #SayTheirName, #StillbirthAwareness, #BabyLossSupportUK
-
Talk to friends, family, or colleagues about SANDS and its work
-
Host awareness sessions at your workplace, school, or place of worship
2. Fundraise
-
Organise a community fundraiser like a charity walk, quiz night, or silent auction
-
Set up a personal fundraising page on JustGiving or similar platforms
-
Support SANDS merchandise sales to raise both funds and awareness
3. Donate
-
Make a one-time or monthly donation via the SANDS website
-
Leave a legacy donation in memory of a loved one
-
Sponsor a SANDS project or event
4. Volunteer
-
Join a local SANDS support group
-
Become a bereavement support volunteer
-
Help with event planning, admin, or outreach
Media and Corporate Involvement
In 2025, SANDS encourages media outlets and businesses to take an active role in supporting SANDS Awareness Month. This could include:
-
Featuring stories and interviews with bereaved parents
-
Publishing educational content about stillbirth and neonatal death
-
Promoting employee well-being policies for pregnancy loss
-
Hosting blue-and-orange-themed days or matched donation campaigns
Businesses can also become corporate partners, helping to fund vital research and support services.
Conclusion
SANDS Awareness Month 2025 is more than a time of remembrance—it’s a time of solidarity, advocacy, and hope. By saying their names, sharing their stories, and supporting families who have experienced baby loss, we help to build a more compassionate, understanding society.
Through continued awareness, fundraising, and support, we can move closer to a future where no parent has to face the death of their baby alone, and where preventable baby deaths are reduced across the UK.
To learn more or get involved, visit www.sands.org.uk