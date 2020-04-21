A team of graduates from DeepOcean and Enshore Subsea are running innovative ‘stay-at-home’ fundraising ideas to support local NHS Trusts in County Durham and Northumbria during the COVID19 lockdown.

The group has launched its #helpthehospitals campaign with the target of raising £100,000 in donations to support local hospitals in the Darlington and Blyth areas.

The graduates are running a series of challenges and initiatives over the coming weeks to bring the North East community together and raise important funds for the NHS.

The first challenge is #donatethecommute, a suggestion that everyone working from home could donate the savings from their normal daily commute to this NHS fund raising initiative.

They are also running a YouTube Live pub quiz on Friday 24th April, details of which can be found on their social media pages.

Ben Arnold, Graduate Engineer at Enshore Subsea, said: ‘We are all motivated to do whatever we can to support our local NHS services at a time of unprecedented demand for hospital beds and services. To do so we have launched a fundraising campaign to support two local charities, the County Durham & Darlington and the Northumbria Health Care NHS Foundation Trusts.

“Through bringing together local people and businesses, we can make a real impact for local frontline NHS staff during this extremely challenging period. Please share our cause with your friends and families and make a donation no matter how small!”

Pierre Boyde, Managing Director of Enshore Subsea, said: “The #helpthehospitals donations will go directly towards helping frontline NHS staff to provide vital services at both Darlington Memorial Hospital and Blyth Community Hospital during the ongoing COVID-19 ‘Stay at Home’ phase.

“Our graduates are coming up with some clever ways to raise money from the safety of their homes. We’d encourage people to follow #helpthehospitals and get involved.

“They can also look out for further challenges on our LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook pages as well as like and share posts to raise awareness and support the campaign.”

To make a donation please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/team/helpthehospitals

