The above PEs for the KD12, PG4, LEBRON 17, KYRIE 6 and the Zoom Freak 1 are inspired by the color-blocking from the 2020 Nike Black History Month collection, nodding to early ’90s street style and African textiles. They appear on court beginning January 20.
About The Author
Related Posts
£3m Adventure Park Granted Approval in Newcastle
24th May 2017
Choose next season’s home and away shirts
13th January 2017
Friday fever
18th December 2015
Contact Us
Want to find out more?
Drop us a line. We follow up on all contacts
We will not send you spam. Our team will be in touch within 24 to 48 hours Mon-Fri (but often much quicker)
Thanks. We will be in touch.
powered by: Zero BS CRM
Latest News
-
-
Nike Basketball BHM PEsJan 21, 2020 | Fashion & Beauty, Retail, Sports
-
MG ADDS TO RANGE WITH NEW MG3 EXCLUSIVE NAV
-
-
-
-
-
To boldly glow…hospice walk will light the wayJan 21, 2020 | Charity
-
Best Herbal Teas for the Office PantryJan 21, 2020 | Business, Food & Drink
-