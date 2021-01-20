New ET7 revealed at NIO Day in Chengdu, is a smart electric flagship sedan with deliveries estimated to start in Q1 2022

Maximum power is rated at 480 kW with peak torque at 850 Nm and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds

When coupled with the new 150 kWh battery, ET7 boasts an NEDC range over 1,000 km

ET7 features NIO’s latest NAD (NIO Autonomous Driving) technology based on NIO Aquila Super Sensing and NIO Adam Super Computer

ET7 also marks the first application of Karuun® renewable rattan on a production model

January 9, 2021, At NIO Day, in Chengdu, NIO launched its first autonomous driving model, the smart electric flagship sedan NIO ET7. The ET7 has a pre-subsidy price starting from RMB 448,000, or from RMB 378,000 with BaaS (Battery as a Service).

The ET7 features NIO’s latest NAD (NIO Autonomous Driving) technology based on NIO Aquila Super Sensing and NIO Adam Super Computer. NAD brings safer and more relaxing autonomous driving from point A to point B, gradually covering use cases such as expressway, urban driving, parking, and battery swap.

NIO has built up the NAD full stack autonomous driving capability including perception algorithms, localisation, control strategy and platform software. NIO Aquila Super Sensing features 33 high-performance sensing units, including 11 8MP high-resolution cameras, one ultralong-range high-resolution LiDAR, five-millimetre wave radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, two high-precision positioning units, V2X and ADMS. Aquila can generate 8GB data per second. NIO Adam features four Nvidia Orin SoCs with a total computing power of 1,016 TOPS.

ET7 breaks the norm by integrating high-performance sensors naturally into the body. The ET7 is 5,098 mm in length, 1,987 mm in width and 1,505 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,060 mm. The dual beam LED headlights, the double-dash daytime running lights echo with the crystal-like heartbeat taillight to form a streamlined silhouette.

The interior of ET7 is a further interpretation of the second living room concept: a refined and cozy mobile living space. Frameless soft-closing door comes standard for easy entry and exit. ET7 also marks the first application of Karuun® renewable rattan on a production model for a green and natural experience. The standard massage seats with heating and ventilation offer a reassuring and comfortable experience for every passenger.

NIO’s second-generation smart cockpit on the ET7 has enhanced in-car mobile connectivity and communication capability enabled by the third Generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platform. The new 12.8″ AMOLED centre display has greatly improved resolution and contrast. The world’s first in-car AI system, NOMI continues to evolve. The 7.1.4 immersive sound system with 23 speakers and 1,000W total output is standard on all trim levels.

The ET7 has inherited NIO’s high-performance DNA with a 180-kW permanent magnet motor in the front and a 300-kW induction motor in the rear. Maximum power is rated at 480 kW with peak torque at 850 Nm. The ET7 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and has a stopping distance from 100 km/h of 33.5 m. With a drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd and the application of the second-generation high efficiency electric drive platform with silicon carbide power module, the energy efficiency is further improved. With a 70-kWh battery pack, the ET7 has an NEDC range of over 500 km, or over 700 km with a 100-kWh battery. When coupled with the new 150 kWh battery, ET7 boasts an NEDC range over 1,000 km.

The ET7 is designed to meet both China and Euro NCAP five-star safety standard. Its body structure, featuring an ultrahigh strength steel aluminium hybrid body, has a torsional stiffness of 37,100 N·m/deg. The smart air suspension and continuous damping control are standard on all ET7s. The 4D dynamic control based on high-definition maps and high-resolution sensors can detect road conditions and actively adjust the suspension for a more comfortable ride.

Ready for tomorrow, the ET7 is a smart electric flagship sedan with over 100 standard comfort, safety and smart features. The exterior, cabin space, digital cockpit, performance and autonomous driving, all deliver the ultimate experience. With a NEDC range of over 1,000 km, and over 1,000 TOPS computing power, the ET7 sets the new standard for premium electric vehicles.

The ET7 has a pre-subsidy price starting from RMB 448,000, or RMB 378,000 with BaaS. The ET7 Premier Edition has a pre-subsidy price of RMB 526,000, or RMB 398,000 with BaaS. The NIO ET7 is available for pre-order on NIO app from today. The deliveries are estimated to start in Q1 2022. NAD’s 19 safety and driver assistance features come standard on ET7. NAD’s full functions can be subscribed with AD as a Service (ADaaS) for a monthly subscription fee of RMB 680.

Please find available to download here all the visual assets and releases from NIO, including the ET7 Intro video.