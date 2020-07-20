YOKOHAMA, Japan (July 15, 2020) – Nissan today revealed to the world the all-new Nissan Ariya electric coupé crossover, marking a new chapter for Nissan electric vehicles. CEO Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta unveiled the Ariya to a global audience during a livestreamed event at the soon-to-open Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama.

The Ariya – Nissan’s first all-electric coupé crossover– offers powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation, as well as an interior with a welcoming, luxurious lounge-like atmosphere. Its stress-free autonomous driving features, voice personal assistance and seamless connectivity heighten on-road confidence and provides a welcoming environment for the driver and passengers. And with an estimated range of up to 310 miles (based on WLTP combined cycle, subject to homologation), Ariya is the perfect partner for daily commutes and road trips alike.

The Nissan Ariya is heavily based on the similarly-named concept vehicle displayed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and first hinted at with the IMx at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. It’s the first production model to represent Nissan’s new electrified brand identity, forging a path toward a new automotive era where electrification, optimised platform packaging and seamless vehicle AI technology will become standard.

“The Nissan Ariya is a truly beautiful and remarkable car,” Gupta said. “It enables you to go further, easier and in comfort. The Ariya is designed to impress, and to express what Nissan strives for – making our customers’ lives better.”

Built on an all-new Alliance-developed EV platform, the Ariya is the ultimate expression of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s strategy to further improve the appeal of its vehicles and achieve the ultimate goal of a future with zero emissions and zero vehicle fatalities.

Incorporating the three main pillars of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (Intelligent Power, Intelligent Drive and Intelligent Integration), the Ariya combines advanced electric vehicle technology with a new level of seamless human-machine interface connectivity, offering an entirely new driving experience.

Design: a completely reimagined appearance

The exterior

The Ariya is Nissan’s ultimate expression of style and technology, with each complementing the other in aesthetics and function. The model’s 100% electric vehicle platform removed fundamental limitations and allowed designers to take new approaches to existing components.

The design represents the Ariya’s first Nissan Intelligent Mobility “touchpoint,” underlining a significant redefinition of Nissan’s design philosophy. This new philosophy is based on what Nissan calls Timeless Japanese Futurism – characterised by a distinctive Japanese approach conveyed in a simple-yet-powerfully modern way. Designers embraced this with the key attributes of sleek, sexy and seamless to communicate how an EV paired with advanced driving capabilities can offer a new perspective to design, function and the ownership experience.

Embracing the Japanese term iki, which characterises the Ariya’s chic, cutting-edge nature, the front of the vehicle appears seamless, elegant and fresh. It’s highlighted by a shield – a reimagined grille for the EV era. The shield, incorporating a 3-D, traditional Japanese kumiko pattern just under the smooth surface, protects sensing equipment used for ProPILOT functions and Intelligent Key detection without the aesthetics interrupting operation.

Nissan’s redesigned brand logo is prominently placed at the centre of the aerodynamic shield, beaming with crisp definition from the 20 LEDs that compose it. The new brand logo represents Nissan’s passion and dedication towards innovation by challenging conventional approaches. In keeping both sun and bar design elements, the logo signals a respect for the company’s heritage while moving towards a future of mobility services and electrification.

The lower section of the shield is bordered by subtle lighting that illuminates, along with the logo, when the Ariya is ready for operation. Thin LED headlamps, constructed with four 20-millimeter mini-projectors, are combined with sequential turn signals to reinvent Nissan’s signature V-motion design.

When viewed from the side, the Ariya seems to be constantly slicing the air thanks to a low, sleek roofline. Sporty, five-spoke, 19-inch aluminum wheels (20-inch wheels also available, depending on the grade) communicate the vehicle’s dynamic stance and sporty nature.

A single, uninterrupted horizon line that stretches across the side profile, linking the front fascia and the rear, conveys linear movement, creating architectural beauty in tension and drama from every angle.

The rear of the Ariya is equally striking, characterised by a steeply raked C-pillar that blends flawlessly into the rear deck. The one-piece light blade, representing the rear combination lamps, has been engineered to give a blackout effect when parked, and a consistent red illumination when in use. Rear fender flares and a high-mounted rear wing signal the Ariya’s powerful EV capabilities.

“The Ariya’s exterior proportions show what’s possible with Nissan’s 100% electric-vehicle platform,” said Senior Design Director Giovanny Arroba. “The surprisingly short overhangs, aggressive roofline and large wheels provide an elegant appearance that flawlessly balances sport and luxury.”

A newly-developed exterior two-tone Copper colour package, Akatsuki, expresses the moment just before dawn, as the sun marks the beginning of a new day. The combination of copper with a black roof highlight the body’s flowing nature and movement of an EV while the copper tone itself references conductivity and the dawn of a new automotive era.

Along with Akatsuki, the Ariya is offered with six two-tone combinations, each sporting a black roof, and four striking full-body color combinations.

The interior

Defined by the Japanese term ma – referring to spatiotemporal openings – the cabin of the Ariya has been designed in the most efficient and comfortable way. The interior is more akin to a sleek cafe lounge on a starship, evoking performance and intrigue than to a traditional automotive cabin. The advantages provided by the company’s all-new EV platform have enabled the Ariya to offer one of the most spacious cabin in its class.

The compact nature of the powertrain components made it possible for Nissan’s engineers to install the climate control system under the hood (where a traditional gasoline engine would be), allowing the designers to utilise the whole length of the cabin without obstructions, such as a transmission tunnel or cabin systems tucked under the instrument panel. Also, a flat, open floor – made possible by the location of the battery at the base of the chassis – and the Ariya’s slim profile Zero Gravity seats, result in vast amounts of legroom and easy interaction between front- and rear-seat passengers.

The quiet EV drivetrain and the generous use of sound-absorbing materials result in an exceptionally quiet cabin, allowing everyone inside to relax and enjoy the stress-free, lounge-like space.

Front-seat occupants are treated to the Ariya’s minimalist dashboard, which blends seamlessly with the shape of the cabin, transitioning into the doors. It’s devoid of buttons and switches found in conventional vehicles. Primary climate control functions are integrated into the centre dash in the form of capacitive haptic switches that offer the same feeling as mechanical switches by vibrating when touched. They only appear when the car is turned on, providing a technological yet luxury touch to the cockpit area.

Tucked under the centre of the instrument panel is a centre storage box and foldout tray. The innovative slide-out table design transforms the cabin space into a mobile office workspace.

The adjustable centre console can be moved to suit the driver’s personal preference, and the settings can be saved as part of the driver’s profile for automatic adjustment during future outings. The surface hosts a new shifter that fits in the palm of the hand to encourage a relaxed driving position with haptic drive mode controls within easy reach.

Rear-seat passengers are treated to an abundance of headroom and legroom, with the flat cabin floor allowing them to easily cross their legs and relax. Accents and ornamentation are carried into the rear space to give all the same sense of sophistication and comfort. The thin front seats are positioned to obscure the B-pillar, offering occupants an outward panoramic view. The Ariya is also equipped with a sunroof giving its openness and even stronger feel.

“The interior of the Ariya is a pleasant ‘living space’ for the driver and occupants to enjoy while experiencing the theater of traveling to familiar and new destinations,” Arroba said. “The materials throughout the interior were carefully selected to avoid the overly traditional feel of some luxury vehicles, while giving an impression of premium futurism in technology and utility.”

e-4ORCE: Ride comfort and handling without compromise

The twin electric motor, all-wheel-drive Ariya models will feature Nissan’s most advanced all-wheel control technology, e-4ORCE. The “e” in e-4ORCE stands for Nissan’s 100% electric motor drive system. “4ORCE” refers to the vehicle’s physical power and energy, with “4” representing all-wheel control. Born from the company’s rich history of developing memorable all-terrain vehicles and sports cars, e-4ORCE is the spiritual offspring of the Nissan GT-R’s ATTESA E-TS torque split system and the Nissan Patrol’s intelligent 4X4 system.

By specifically managing power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability, e-4ORCE enhances driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over almost any road surface, while never needing to change driving style or input. When cornering on snow-covered roads, for example, the vehicle can faithfully trace the driver’s intended line thanks to ultra-high-precision motor and brake control. With the confidence to handle such a variety of road surfaces, driving becomes more enjoyable.

Engineers fine-tuned the e-4ORCE’s precision control technology and twin electric motors to provide unparalleled ride comfort. Vehicle pitch and dive are minimised by adding regenerative rear-motor braking to the usual front-motor regenerative braking employed by typical EV and hybrid systems today.

“By taking advantage of e-4ORCE’s precise motor control response, we’re able to control vehicle motion as soon as the brakes are applied, giving all occupants – especially passengers – a stable, smooth ride,” said Ryozo Hiraku, expert leader of Nissan’s powertrain and EV engineering division.

In addition to optimising front and rear torque allocation, the system applies independent brake control at each of the four wheels to maximise the cornering force generated by each one. This delivers cornering that faithfully follows driver intentions with minimal steering adjustments.

“The Ariya’s Intelligent Power is one of the pillars that define Nissan’s DNA,” said Makoto Fukuda, development chief product specialist of the Ariya. “There is often talk about EVs and their 0-to-62mph time, but actually it’s easy for EVs to achieve good acceleration times. The Ariya is also fast in a straight line, but it provides maximum, usable performance in a wide range of driving conditions such as on a snowy mountain road or on wet city streets.”

Intelligent Power: formidable EV performance for a wide range of needs

The Nissan Ariya’s all-electric drivetrain is an example of seamless integration of advanced EV technology. It takes the excitement and potential of zero-emission mobility to the next level by integrating excellent power delivery, charging capabilities and extended range.

With five core models offered for the European market, including two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions, the Ariya meets the driving needs of a wide range of customers.

The Ariya 63kWh two-wheel-drive model is ideal for urban and suburban commuters looking for quality and style in their next-generation EV. The Ariya 87kWh two-wheel drive models expands on the 63kWh with an upgraded powertrain and additional range for those looking to venture on longer journeys.

The Ariya e-4ORCE 63kWh all-wheel-drive model offers an attractive balance in performance and value in its segment. With almost no compromise on range, this model offers ample performance and innovative new technologies, including twin electric motors and e-4ORCE control technology that deliver balanced, predictable power to all four wheels. The Ariya e-4ORCE 87kWh all-wheel-drive will offer a longer range coupled with pure power thanks to the e-4ORCE technology. Topping the range, the Ariya e-4ORCE 87kWh Performance model benefits from a higher power output and will be the epitome of the best performance-technology combination.

Whether the two- or all-wheel-drive model, the power and performance of the Ariya will bring excitement back to the daily commute and urge drivers to explore further. To allow even more exploration, the Ariya will be rated to tow up to 1500kg.

A smooth, powerful on-road presence

Staying true to Nissan’s heritage of producing fun-to-drive, exciting cars, the Ariya’s all-new EV platform has been optimised to deliver exceptional handling. The battery pack sits under the centre of the vehicle to ensure a low centre of gravity and near-equal weight distribution, front and rear. The battery pack’s flat design and integrated cross-member in the battery case, allow the Ariya to have a flat floor and impressive structural rigidity. Suspension components are optimised to take advantage of this, ensuring stable handling and a comfortable ride while also suppressing vibrations and noise from entering the cabin space.

In the rear, the suspension packaging, including the multi-link system and rear electric motor (if equipped), create an exceptional balance of ride comfort, handling and performance.

With three drive modes, including Standard, Sport and ECO (e-4ORCE models include an additional Snow mode), drivers have the ability to customise their experience to match their mood and surroundings. The Ariya’s highly rigid body structure and super responsive rack-and-pinion steering system provide the vehicle with crisp turn-in response, while its near 50:50 front/rear weight distribution – made possible by the battery positioned under the floor in the middle of the vehicle – helps the Ariya behave in a predictable manner through all types of corners. The flat underbody aerodynamic nature assists with a stable ride while a tight turning radius adds to the Ariya’s capability not only on the highway, but also narrow streets and parking.

While every Ariya will feature impressive driving range in its segment, it also boasts remarkable range recovery and quick-charge performance using the Combined Charging System in Europe (CCS). This is thanks in part to its battery thermal control feature, which constantly optimises the operating temperature of the liquid-cooled battery.

The Nissan Ariya 63kWh versions carry a 7.4 kW charger for domestic use, while the 87kWh include a 22kW 3 phase charger for home charging. The Ariya can also support quick charging up to 130kW for peace of mind during long journeys.

Intelligent Driving: a high-tech, low-stress driving experience

The Ariya ensures high levels of comfort and confidence by providing occupants with the latest Nissan technologies, including an enhanced ProPILOT. Equipped as standard on the second generation Nissan LEAF, ProPILOT is a hands-on assistance system that helps drivers stay centred in their lane, navigate stop-and-go highway traffic and maintain a set vehicle speed and distance to the vehicle ahead.

ProPILOT with Navi-link offers an enhanced experience from the acclaimed ProPILOT system first introduced with the LEAF. With the addition of road data and sensing technology, the system is able to offer a smoother ride during single-lane highway driving. By connecting with the navigation system and utilising road map data, the hands-on driver assistance system can help adjust vehicle speed based on the posted limit. Additionally, the system can help adjust vehicle speed based on upcoming road conditions, such as smoothly slowing the vehicle before a sharp corner ahead, giving all occupants a pleasant drive.

When the destination is reached, ProPILOT Park (available in limited markets) takes the stress out of parking by helping recognise an open parking space and guiding the vehicle into it. Parking is completed in three easy steps making front, reverse and parallel parking a stress-free experience.

In addition to all-new advanced technologies creating a smoother, relaxing ride, the Nissan Ariya also features driver assistance features that have been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of drivers around the globe. e-Pedal, first introduced in the Nissan LEAF electric car, allows the driver to launch, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal. e-Pedal works by initiating the electric motor to start the deceleration process of the vehicle when easing off the accelerator pedal. On low-traction surfaces, the brakes are applied simultaneously with the motor, allowing all four wheels to safely slow down the vehicle. On Ariya equipped with e-4ORCE, regenerative torque is distributed not only to the front wheels, but also the rear, resulting in an even smoother and more comfortable ride when breaking to a complete stop.

The Nissan Ariya is also equipped with additional innovative 360-degree safety features such as the signature Nissan Safety Shield, which includes Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking Technology.

Intelligent Integration: keeping the Nissan Ariya up-to-date and at maximum potential

The Ariya embodies Nissan’s philosophy of designing vehicles around the driver, making them both intuitive and exciting. This includes equipping it with the latest in connectivity, including a new human-machine interface and firmware over the air updates. Nissan’s intelligent personal assistance technology features a hybrid voice recognition system with advanced natural language understanding technology to handle in-vehicle assistance without the driver taking their eyes off the road.

As an example of how the Ariya promotes a seamless experience and comfort, drivers can check the status of the Ariya’s battery from the comfort of the breakfast table while enjoying a morning coffee. With a scheduled destination, the Intelligent Route Planner will send a reminder when it’s time to depart, keeping the day on-track. While driving, the system monitors road conditions and suggests alternative routes to keep travel times short. By using the NissanConnect smartphone app, calibration of the Ariya’s climate controls can be set just the way the driver likes, even before entering the vehicle.

When you approach the Nissan Ariya while carrying the Intelligent Key, the doors unlock. The exterior front and rear lights, as well as the Nissan emblem, switch on automatically, signaling that the vehicle detects the driver’s presence. The interior lights softly fade on when the door is opened, allowing the driver and passengers to see the entire cabin. The seat, steering wheel position and auto-sliding centre console are all adjusted based on the saved driver profile linked with the Intelligent Key. The Ariya’s andon lighting treatment echoes a Japanese artisan character. After all occupants are seated and doors shut, the interior lighting fades away, prompting the driver to push the start switch which produces a “pulsing” effect, inviting the driver to take hold of the steering wheel.

The display interface features both a 12.3-inch instrument monitor and 12.3-inch centre display along a single horizon. By displaying multiple facets of information on one horizontal plane, information can be quickly digested without the driver being distracted from the road. The two displays are oriented in a wave-like shape to ensure important vehicle information, such as battery information, range and navigation, can be easily reached and scrolled through with a simple swipe. Further information can be swiped between the displays to customise and prioritise the information displayed just behind the steering wheel for an unparalleled bespoke experience.

The Ariya also boasts one of the largest full-colour head-up displays in the segment. The projected display shows similar information found in the meter display, providing crisp, driving information within the driver’s field of vision without being distracting.

By saying “Hello Nissan” or “Hey Nissan,” occupants can ask for vehicle information and manage the travel route, including searching for points of interest, verbally. In-vehicle functions such as selecting a playlist or adjusting the cabin temperature are effortlessly done without the driver needing to look away from the road. The Nissan Ariya’s in-vehicle commands are executed by a hybrid voice recognition system based on natural-language understanding, allowing for normal, conversational sentences. With an embedded connectivity (4G), the system can access cloud data to better understand unique requests.

“Nissan’s intelligent personal assistance technology is an expression of omotenashi – the Japanese custom of respecting the customer to the highest degree,” Fukuda said. “It provides a seamless experience, both off- and on-board. The Ariya supports your lifestyle whether from home or on the go.”

The Ariya is also the first Nissan model with firmware over the air updates, called Remote Software Upgrade. The technology automatically updates various software inside the vehicle – specifically, software that controls the multimedia system, electric and electronic architecture, chassis, climate system and EV settings – without having to take the vehicle to a service centre. With periodic real-time updates, the Ariya is always operating at its full potential. A dual-bank memory system even allows for updates while on the go. Updates are downloaded and stored in a separate memory bank. When the system has confirmed the download, it switches to the updated memory bank. Updates are applied quickly and easily, making updates and new feature integration a seamless experience.

The future of the electric vehicle is now

The Nissan Ariya coupé crossover marks a new era for electric vehicles, promising an incredibly powerful and smooth ride thanks to the full strength of Nissan Intelligent Mobility delivered by the latest assistance technologies designed to support, respond and respect the driver’s intentions. A design inspired by Timeless Japanese Futurism gives all occupants a welcome, personal impression that aims to surpass expectations.

“The Ariya enhances driving excitement, ensures high levels of comfort and confidence and heightens the joy of connecting,” Gupta said. “It’s more than just a great EV crossover, it’s a great vehicle. It’s a true force of wonder, and it’s coming soon.”

More details about Ariya’s availability and pricing in Europe will be shared in the coming months.

Interested customers can visit Nissan.co.uk for more information.

Five Versions of Nissan Ariya will be available in Europe

Europe-market specifications Ariya (2WD) Ariya (AWD – e-4ORCE) # 63kWh 87kWh 63kWh 87kWh 87kWh Performance Battery Capacity *Battery capacity estimated, subject to homologation 65 kWh (nominal) 63 kWh (usable) 90 kWh (nominal) 87 kWh (usable) 65 kWh (nominal) 63 kWh (usable) 90 kWh (nominal) 87 kWh (usable) 90 kWh (nominal) 87 kWh (usable) Output 160 kW (217 PS) 178 kW (242 PS) 205 kW (278 PS) 225 kW (306 PS) 290 kW (394 PS) Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm 560 Nm 600 Nm 600 Nm Acceleration (0-62mph) 7.5 sec. 7.6 sec. 5.9 sec. 5.7 sec. 5.1 sec. Top speed 160 km/h (99mph) 160 km/h (99mph) 200 km/h (124mph) 200 km/h (124mph) 200 km/h (124mph) Estimated range *Estimation based on WLTP Up to 223 miles Up to 310 miles Up to 211 miles Up to 285 miles Up to 248 miles Length 4595 mm Width 1850 mm Height 1660 mm Weight (depending on version and equipment) 1.8t – 2.3t Wheelbase 2775 mm Luggage Capacity 2WD: LHD 468L, RHD 466L 4WD: LHD 415L, RHD 408L Charging type CCS (For Europe) Tire size (front and rear) 235/55R19 255/45R20 (available as an option)

The above specifications are as of July 2020 and are subject to homologation.

Model names, features and specifications may vary by market.