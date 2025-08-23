Exceptional safety and convenience as standard for Kia EV4

The EV4’s driver assistance systems combine seamless integration with safety and driver convenience

The DriveWise ADAS Pack* uses cameras and radars to detect hazardous situations and assist the driver with safer driving

Kia’s first EV produced in Europe delivers technology, practicality, and dynamic driving, with first deliveries later this year

The Kia EV4 represents a fresh approach to the saloon- and C-segment thanks to its two bodystyles. In addition, customers will benefit from an electric car that sets new standards for safety, convenience and driver experience.

In line with Kia’s forward-looking model line-up, the EV4 comes equipped with the latest generation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This includes an array of cameras and radars to detect potential hazards and assist the driver with safer driving in real time, transforming the driving experience and enhancing safety for all road users. For additional safety features, the EV4 can be equipped with the optional DriveWise ADAS Pack. This ‘optional’ pack is equipped as standard on all UK bodystyles and trim levels at no additional cost, even on the entry-level ‘Air’ variants of EV4.

“The EV4 is not just safe; the model will also make our customers’ lives easier,” said Juan Jose Filgueira Guimerans, Senior ADAS Validation Engineer at Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center. “We’ve integrated intelligent systems that make cruising on the motorway, driving in the city, and parking more convenient and less demanding.”

The EV4 hatchback, produced in Žilina, Slovakia, will arrive in Europe as a competitive and practical electric car available to a wide range of customers. Through extensive testing on the test track, the EV4 excelled in a range of high-speed and complex scenarios that would be otherwise unsafe or unfeasible on public roads. The testing ensures compliance with European safety regulations.

The EV4’s comprehensive ADAS suite helps prevent and mitigate collisions using features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA), and Safe Exit Assist (SEA). It also offers convenience features that maintain lane positioning and safe distances, such as Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Highway Driving Assist (HDA), and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC).

“From a development perspective, we aimed to remove as much resistance from daily driving as possible,” said Celina Geller, ADAS Engineer at Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center. “For example, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control adjusts intelligently to bends in the road based on real-time map data. Features like this make auto travel more fluid and reduce the need for constant input from the driver.”

Additional features, such as Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM), Surround View Monitor (SVM), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)**, keep occupants safe while simplifying the driving experience. Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) allows the vehicle to move forward or backward using buttons on the key fob or through the Kia App, offering effortless parking in tight parking spaces with the driver outside the vehicle.

With the 12-inch Head-up Display (HUD), drivers can keep their eyes on the road while monitoring information such as vehicle speed and navigation guidance directly on the windshield. Kia’s Direct Grip Detection System (HOD – Hands On Detection) senses contact between the steering wheel and the driver’s hands to determine if they have control of the vehicle. The EV4 also comes with over-the-air (OTA) update capability to enable new features and improvements to be easily added without visiting a service centre.

In the event of a collision, the EV4’s structure is optimised with advanced passenger and battery safety designs, including a multi-load path applied to the front section of the battery area and safeguards to ensure protection during a rear-end collision. The model’s roof is capable of withstanding more than five times its total weight, while the use of a multi-rib structure in the rocker panel provides enhanced side protection for occupants.

Kia continually updates its safety offerings based on evolving regulations and customer feedback. For example, when European customers requested more dynamic acceleration in Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Kia engineers developed a more responsive version tailored to regional driving preferences.

As Kia’s first EV built in Europe for European customers, the EV4’s blend of practical technology, innovative design, and outstanding customer experience enables the vehicle to meet a diverse range of customer needs. Also available is the EV4 ‘GT-line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ which feature exclusive design elements and a more dynamic ‘GT’-inspired character.