YOKOHAMA, Japan – Nissan e.dams head to East London’s historic Royals Docks and the ExCel London exhibition center for rounds 12 and 13 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the London E-Prix. This double-header event sees the all-electric street racing series return to the UK capital for the first time since 2016.

At the previous race in New York City, round 10, the Nissan e.dams squad scored 15 championship points and moved up to P9 overall. Buemi and his teammate Oliver Rowland showed strong single lap pace in New York and the team focus now is on building race pace as season seven of the championship accelerates into the last four races.

“We arrive in London with work to do,” said Tommaso Volpe, Nissan global motorsports director. “Seb and Oli are showing good speed in qualifying, but our race pace is not where we want it. This is frustrating as our new Nissan Gen2 powertrain is clearly fast, so we are focusing hard on building our consistency. We want to put on a strong performance for the fans here in London, as the UK is like a second home to Nissan with our Sunderland plant building our all-electric Nissan LEAF since 2013. It’s also Oli’s home race.”

Nissan races in this world championship to bring the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric vehicles to a global audience. As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050, Nissan intends to electrify all-new Nissan vehicle offerings by the early 2030s in key markets. Nissan aims to bring its expertise in transferring knowledge and technology between the racetrack and road for better electric vehicles for customers.

Nissan is a recognized leader in electric vehicles in the UK, with the best-selling Nissan LEAF having been manufactured at the company’s Sunderland plant since 2013. Setting a blueprint for the future of the automotive industry, Nissan recently unveiled EV36Zero, a £1 billion flagship Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub creating a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem centered around the plant in Sunderland. Comprised of three interconnected initiatives, Nissan EV36Zero brings together electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production. As part of the announcement, Nissan will produce a new-generation all-electric vehicle in the UK that promises next-generation vehicle styling, efficiency and battery technology.

“The team has been showing flashes of performance as we race towards the end of the season seven, but now is the time to start scoring more points,” said Olivier Driot, co-team principal of Nissan e.dams. “Seb has won in London before and it’s Oli’s home race, so we’re really fired up to put on a high-performance show for the fans.”

Nissan e.dams is pleased to announce that Formula E racing partner, CFI Financial Group, is extending their partnership with the team for season eight (2021/22) of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

CFI is an award-winning and globally regulated trading provider enabling next-generation access to global financial markets. Nissan e.dams and CFI have formed a strong bond during their partnership, as the two highly innovative and characteristic-sharing powerhouses set out to be leaders across their respective sectors.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury commented: “At CFI we value long term relationships and we are glad to announce this extension with Nissan e.dams for a third year. Formula E is all about technology, sustainability, eco-friendliness, the desire to win, and teamwork – and we are glad to continue promoting this sport by sponsoring a major team. We look forward to the team’s continuing success and a broader global reach for both sides.”

Oliver Rowland

“It’s my home race here in London and I really want to put on a show for the fans. Hopefully the local fans will give me their Fanboost votes and help me win an extra power boost for the race. Now is the time for the team to score consistent points, so we’ll be racing hard.”

Sebastien Buemi

“We’re coming to the end of the season and it’s critical that we score good points in the last four races. Nissan e.dams know how to win, and we’ve had good pace at times in recent races. Now we must build our consistency and focus on the podium.”

