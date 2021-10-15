The all-new Townstar brings a comprehensive and competitive offering for the compact van segment with both petrol and fully electric powertrain options

Building on the success of the pioneering e-NV200, the 100% electric all-new Townstar is primed to accelerate the transition to zero-emission driving

Incorporating 20+ cutting-edge technologies and versatile configurations, this new LCV provides customers with confidence and connectivity

PARIS (27 September 2021) – Nissan reveals the next generation compact light commercial vehicle (LCV), the all-new Townstar. With a fully electric version in addition to a fuel-powered option, this new LCV range is primed to future-proof business operations and accelerate the transition towards electrification.

Demonstrating Nissan’s most technologically comprehensive LCV offering to date, the all-new Townstar brings a suite of 20+ technologies to the compact van offering, presenting a bold contender within the segment.

Building on the success of the Nissan e-NV200, a pioneer and leader in the electric LCV market, the fully electric version of the all-new Townstar is optimised to meet customer needs. With an enhanced 44kWh battery, advanced technology and low running costs the electric Townstar offers an efficient, sustainable mobility solution.

“Offering two efficient powertrain solutions, ergonomic design and unique technologies, the all-new Townstar is comprehensively equipped to meet customers’ ever-changing needs,” said Emmanuelle Serazin, LCV & corporate sales director, Nissan Europe.

“With tougher emissions standards, urban access restrictions, and ever-increasing demand for last-mile delivery, businesses large and small need to find effective and sustainable solutions to remain competitive and optimise their operations.”

Dependable options and efficient powertrains

Developed for optimum efficiency and versatility in urban environments, the all-new Townstar features two powertrain solutions to satisfy customers’ needs.

A refined 1.3-litre petrol engine option will be available, fully compliant with the latest Euro 6d-Full emissions regulations, which produces 130HP and 240Nm of torque, offering power and efficiency in equal measure.

Alternatively, and backed up by Nissan’s expertise in electric LCVs, the fully electric all-new Townstar will be equipped with a 44kWh battery and advanced technology. It will combine intelligent energy management and effective battery thermal cooling in one optimised package. The new van will offer 245Nm of torque and 177 miles of range (pending homologation) – a 43% improvement over the outgoing e-NV200.

Cutting-edge safety and infotainment technologies

Designed to integrate seamlessly into daily schedules, the all-new Townstar introduces 20+ technology features to Nissan’s compact LCV offering.

With a broad range of safety technologies and advanced driver assistance features such as Side Wind Assist and Trailer Sway Assist, the all-new Townstar provides a reassuring and confident experience behind the wheel. Intelligent Emergency Braking featuring Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection and Junction Assist, as well as Hands-Free Parking and Intelligent Cruise Control puts Townstar at the forefront of the category.

Nissan is integrating the Around View Monitor (AVM) for the first time in the compact van segment, democratising this cutting-edge technology. Using a suite of cameras, the system displays a 360-degree overview of the area around the vehicle, providing drivers with full peace of mind when parking in the city.

Customers of the fully electric all-new Townstar will also enjoy the innovative ProPILOT advanced driver assistance system. Supporting motorists with highway driving, the feature allows the vehicle to automatically slow to a full stop and accelerate by following the vehicle ahead, as well as keeping it centred in the lane – even around a gentle curve.

Convenient connectivity features such as E-Call, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and wireless phone charging will be available across the range from launch, with further enhanced Connected Services available from the launch of the fully electric version.

These connected services will be presented via an 8-inch touchscreen, which is linked to a 10-inch digital combimeter in front of the driver in the fully electric all-new Townstar.

Advanced interior and exterior design

Built on the Alliance CMF-C platform, the all-new Townstar has been built from the ground up with quality and functionality in mind. It will bear the new Nissan brand logo, making it the first European model to be produced with it and the latest to be introduced under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, which prioritizes sustainable growth and profitability across the company’s global operations.

The all-new Townstar van version has been developed to perfectly meet the needs of customers like SMEs who are looking for versatility, convenience, space and cargo on top of a hands-free parking system for complex city parking.

From refined seat and door trims to a modern centre console and instrument panel finish, the all-new Townstar’s cabin welcomes customers with passenger-car-like comfort.

The fully electric all-new Townstar will reflect aesthetic cues of Ariya, including signature standard LED headlamps and an aerodynamic front shield integrating an intricate Kumiko pattern and a fresh V-motion design with daytime running lamps.

Likewise, the petrol version of the all-new Townstar stands out with a sharp and dynamic look, thanks to its interlock grille. It will also integrate “air-curtains”, which have been integrated to optimise airflow around the front bumper and front wheels, reducing drag and optimizing autonomy and fuel consumption.

Adaptable business solution

With versatile configurations available, the all-new Townstar van has been comprehensively engineered to be a reliable, comfortable and efficient business mobility partner.

Featuring up to 4.3m3 of cargo space, the new compact van can transport two Euro pallets and up to 800kg of cargo with ease, while the powerful powertrains allow the vehicle to offer a 1,500kg towing capacity, adapting to each businesses’ specific requirements.

The cargo area integrates large sliding doors on the side which facilitate unloading the van and the possibility to have 60/40 French doors with 180 degree opening at the rear. It also includes smart storage solutions and a dedicated space for on-board office tools.

Industry leading 5-Year warranty

Nissan reaffirms its commitment to providing quality and reassurance, with owners across the Nissan LCV range benefitting from the industry-leading, pan-European 5-Year or 100,000-mile warranty, in addition to the eight-year or 100,000-mile battery warranty for the EV version.

This includes bumper-to-bumper protection, paintwork guarantee, genuine parts and accessories and roadside assistance – providing comprehensive cover for extra peace of mind.