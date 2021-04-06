Nissan’s colour experts gathered inspiration from Ariya’s advanced technology to curate a bespoke palette of premium and futuristic paint options

PARIS (March 11, 2021) – Marking the rise of a new dawn in Nissan electric vehicle design, Nissan unveils a rich palette of ten exterior colours for Ariya, inspired by its powerful spirit of innovation and the thrill of the future.

Driven by the desire to bring the worlds of electric mobility and design together with a spark, the diverse hues reflect the technological feel of Ariya’s futuristic, electrified design.

The vivid paint palette defines the visual identity for Ariya, inspired by the next-level electric powertrain, state-of-the-art connectivity and advanced driving assistance features.

With four monotone and six two-tone options, the paint portfolio was crafted to elevate Ariya’s premium look and feel. Best of all, these stunning hues are applied by a highly advanced, environmentally sustainable paint production technology that reduces carbon dioxide output by 25% – substantially reducing the environmental impact of this zero-emissions vehicle.

New colours for a new era of electrification

The new Ariya gave the expert colour design teams an opportunity to craft an all-new identity for Nissan electric mobility.

The design team has sought to represent the essence of Ariya’s power, technology and sense of serenity with two unprecedented colours. Named Akatsuki Copper and Aurora Green, these captivating paints were developed especially for the all-electric coupé crossover.

“The ingenuity the Nissan Ariya represents inspired us to adopt an entirely new mindset for colour design,” said Lesley Busby, Colour Manager at Nissan Design Europe.

“Ariya is the culmination of Nissan’s electric mobility expertise and a strong statement of intent for the future of EV design. We therefore worked hard to introduce a truly futuristic and technology-driven design language for the colours, analysing them in detail to create the perfect match for Ariya’s innovative personality,” Lesley Busby continued.

Inspired by the Japanese phrase for ‘dawn’, Akatsuki Copper’s striking appearance mimics the brilliance of a sunrise, reflecting the beginning of Nissan’s new brand identity. Its metallic sparkle is enhanced to evoke the conductivity of copper wires, honouring the model’s advanced EV technology.

Aurora Green takes its name from the beautiful ‘Northern Lights’ phenomenon, aurora borealis, commonly seen in the arctic. A sophisticated blend of different tones means the colour may appear green or purple depending on the angle that it is viewed, creating a sense of wonder and intrigue.

Technology innovation in colour

Continuing in this spirit of innovation, Ariya introduces an all-new level of detail and depth to customer-favourite colours, created with state-of-the-art paint production techniques.

At the heart of Pearl Black is an all-new pigment, developed to elevate the depth of the paint and to create a rich, captivating appearance.

Highly advanced production techniques were employed to achieve a complex, clean and crisp composition with Pearl White, which offers more brilliance and clarity than ever before on a Nissan vehicle. The two-tone appearance is complete with a contrasting rich black roof, using the all-new pigment to achieve an unprecedented level of depth.

Lesley Busby commented: “We know that black and white colours are some of the most popular options with vehicle owners in Europe and around the world. With Ariya, we have introduced a new level of richness and a premium veneer for these customer favourites. Combined with the quality and attention to detail seen throughout the colour palette, we’re excited for customers to experience Nissan’s new era of colour design for themselves.”

Sustainable production techniques

Technological innovation has also been employed to enhance the sustainability of the paint production line. Nissan has introduced a water-based paint which allows colours to be applied at a lower temperature, ensuring that each part of the vehicle can be painted together. This streamlines the entire application process, reducing carbon dioxide output by 25%.

Behind-the-scenes video content investigating the story of the model’s colour design can be viewed on YouTube here, and further insight on the intricate process can be found on Nissan Stories here.

Consumers can register here and join the 29,000 people who have already registered their interest in Ariya.

