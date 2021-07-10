Paul Eames, Nissan’s European Driver Training Expert, Customer Oriented Engineering, uses his driving and engineering expertise to deliver a motoring masterclass

JUKE offers a suite of advanced technologies enabling a nimble, enjoyable and safe experience for drivers and passengers alike

Three-part educational video series illustrates how to enhance key skills when behind the wheel in the country, in the city and on the highway

PARIS – As many city and country dwellers look to venture onto roads familiar and new for long-overdue trips, Nissan deploys its world-class driving talent to help motorists truly unlock the fun that the open road offers.

From the nuances of smooth throttle inputs and steering balance to the technology that helps drivers confidently tackle unfamiliar roads, Paul Eames, Nissan’s European Driver Training Expert, Customer Oriented Engineering at Nissan Technical Centre Europe, offers an insider’s look into the tricks of the driving trade in his three-part video masterclass.

Taking a direct step into the arena Paul knows best, the driver’s seat, the three bespoke videos reveal the technical expertise that drivers can tap into, every time they set off on the road.

Extracting the maximum from JUKE’s sharp handling dynamics and responsive 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged powertrain, Paul effortlessly demonstrates the satisfaction daily driving can yield in town, in the country or on the highway.

Having tested a vast array of Nissan vehicles in environments around the world for over 25 years, Paul has dedicated his career to perfecting the art of driving, earning Nissan’s ultimate A1 driving qualification and his place among a select few Nissan drivers around the world.

Relying on his sharp driving instincts and engineering know-how, Paul ensures that every new Nissan model is optimised for European roads, and can seamlessly tackle the challenges posed by tight turns and tricky terrain alike.

“The Nissan JUKE is a fantastic car for those looking to improve their driving skills and enjoy sophisticated technology designed to maximise the enjoyment of driving.”

“JUKE’s versatility lends itself perfectly to motorists who frequently travel from the city streets to highways and country roads, and has a suite of advanced technologies to offer motorists a fun and smooth driving experience,” added Paul Eames.

Masterclass #1 – Smooth city driving

In the first instalment of his video masterclasses, Paul talks through the intricate and unexpected nuances of smooth braking and acceleration, and how they are instrumental to a harmonious drive in the stop-start nature of the urban jungle. Paul goes on to explain the importance of seamless and singular steering inputs for navigating the city streets with confidence.

Revealing how technology works hand-in-hand with the driver to maximise the smoothness of urban driving, Paul demonstrates JUKE’s Intelligent Ride Control technology, illustrating how its very discreet braking and engine inputs help to smooth the ride on bumpier roads.

Masterclass #2 – Dynamic country driving

As he transitions from country to city roads, Paul negotiates plenty of speed limit changes, emphasising the importance of road-reading and observation. With JUKE’s innovative Traffic Sign Recognition(*) maintaining an additional watchful eye, Paul spotlights how intelligent technology makes managing speed changes truly effortless.

Paul also reveals the flexibility and refinement smooth power delivery offers on country roads, providing drivers with a reassuring level of control behind the wheel. Demonstrating the benefits of JUKE’s reactive power delivery, Paul draws on the 200Nm of torque offered up by its energetic engine – showcasing just how much enjoyment engaging, linear acceleration between corners can provide.

Masterclass #3 – Stress-free highway driving

In the final video of the series, Paul highlights the importance of taking a break for drivers to refresh themselves and remain focused on the open highway. To help motorists manage their journey, Paul explains the benefits of JUKE’s Intelligent Driver Alertness(*) technology, which monitors steering inputs and recommends drivers take a break if it detects that they could be tired.

Paul also explains how cruise control is an effective way to help ensure the speed limit isn’t exceeded. With the assistance of JUKE’s Intelligent Cruise Control(*) functionality, Paul illustrates how the technology also helps maintain a safe distance from the car in front, and how it supports drivers in reacting safely to sudden braking from the vehicle in front.

“The freedom of driving on the open road is a truly satisfying way of spicing up the daily routine, and a few tips and tricks can make the experience even more enjoyable for everyone in the car,” said Paul Eames, Nissan’s European Driver Training Expert, Customer Oriented Engineering, Nissan Technical Centre Europe.

Captured with an array of dynamic camera angles inside the cockpit and out, the Nissan JUKE Driving Masterclass series allows viewers to join Paul at the wheel of the energetic Nissan JUKE.

The series can be viewed in full on YouTube here .

To learn more about Nissan JUKE and Nissan products on Nissan Europe consumer sites, visit www.nissan-europe.com .