No barriers to success as industrial services firm powers up expansion

Left to right - at the back John Turnbull Lloyds and Jason Hobbs North East Fund Seated Dave Hawkins FW Capital, David Alderson and Tony Scott Barrier Group

Barrier Group is driving forward its ambitious expansion plans after securing significant backing from FW Capital and Lloyds to support the continued growth of its operations.

The combined funding, with FW Capital’s investment delivered through the £35m Elevate Fund alongside NPIF II – FW Capital Debt Finance, which is managed by FW Capital as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II), is supporting the firm’s rapid growth and diversification into the renewable energy sector.

The £35m Elevate Fund, which was launched in October 2025, is part of the North East Fund’s investment programme and is championed by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness to support business growth and innovation across the region.

Headquartered in Wallsend, North Tyneside, Barrier Group are a leading provider in industrial services, modular construction and passive fire protection, delivering turnkey design, build and protective solutions. The business has gone from strength to strength, building a strong reputation across offshore and onshore power generation projects, marine, petrochemical and oil and gas.

The latest investment will enable Barrier Group to capitalise on a series of major new contract wins in the renewables sector, including offshore wind projects, while also supporting the expansion of its workforce.

To complement this, Lloyds has provided a UK Export Finance-backed bonding line to underpin export contracts with global engineering leaders such as Hitachi and Siemens, alongside a Growth Guarantee Scheme facility designed to support Barrier Group’s growing turnover and ambitious expansion pipeline. With FW Capital’s investment, Barrier Group can strengthen its growth plans.

David Alderson, Financial Director at Barrier Group, said: “We’re experiencing a big growth cycle and it’s important that we have the right partners to support us. Our work now spans a wide variety of sectors, from offshore and onshore power generation projects, marine, petrochemical and we’re increasingly building our presence in renewables.

“The support from Lloyds and FW Capital is giving us the confidence to take on new projects, invest in our people and expand the business at pace. With this backing, we’re well placed to deliver on a growing pipeline of opportunities and strengthen our position in the market for the long term.”

Dave Hawkins, Portfolio Executive at FW Capital, said: “Barrier Group are experiencing impressive growth and is one of the many successful North East businesses we are proud to support. They’ve secured some exciting new contracts to design and build modular structures for wind farms and cladding on some new renewable energy projects. Our finance is helping fulfil these and support their continued growth journey in the UK and beyond.”

John Turnbull, Relationship Director at Lloyds, said: “Barrier Group are a great example of how local businesses are embracing the opportunities in the renewable energy sector. Their expansion is not only bringing investment and jobs to the North East, but also strengthening the region’s role in the UK’s green economy.

“Our support for Barrier Group reflects our wider commitment to the region – including the £1 billion of new finance we’re making available for businesses across the North East – alongside our partnership with the North East Combined Authority and the Office for Investment to unlock private sector funding in the region.”

Jason Hobbs, Chief Executive of North East Fund added: “It’s great to see Barrier Group capitalising on our Elevate Fund to support their ambitious expansion plans. This is exactly what the fund is designed to do: create jobs, bring investment into the region and stimulate the growth of key sectors in our economy.”

Today, Barrier Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary and is a global specialist in protective coatings, passive fire protection, modular offsite construction, architectural outfitting, insulation, scaffolding, roofing and cladding. Barrier Group has locations in Billingham, Wallsend, and North Vancouver and has recently consolidated all of its operations into one integrated business.

NPIF II – FW Capital Debt Finance can provide loans in the NPIF II area with a primary focus on the North West regions of Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside.