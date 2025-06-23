No bones about it – Škoda Enyaq named Best in Show for dog owners by Autotrader readers

Škoda Enyaq voted Best Car for Dogs in Autotrader Drivers’ Choice Awards

Owners praised Enyaq’s practical interior and stress-relieving driving experience

Škoda continues to champion dog comfort and safety with accessories range

Škoda is the official automotive partner of Crufts, the world’s largest dog show

Research carried out by Škoda in 2025 suggest dogs are calmer in electric cars like the Enyaq

Milton Keynes, 19 June 2025: The new Škoda Enyaq has added another award to its growing list of industry accolades by scooping one of the automotive world’s more unique awards. Thanks to its exceptional practicality and calming drive, the all-electric SUV and Coupé was named Best Car for Dogs at Autotrader’s annual Drivers’ Choice Awards.

Having already impressed countless judging panels with its human-focused features, the Enyaq has now shown that it is just as well suited to four-legged passengers and their owners. Unlike other awards decided by editorial panels, the Autotrader Drivers Choice Awards are voted for by real car owners, making them consumer-approved.

The Czech-built SUV and Coupé saw off tough opposition to take the top spot, with owners praising the Enyaq’s well thought-out interior design, large boot, and fastidious attention to detail. Commenting on the Enyaq’s win, Erin Baker, Autotrader’s Editorial Director, said: “The Škoda Enyaq is top dog when it comes to cars that can accommodate our four-legged friends. Owners rated it top for space and passenger comfort, and one owner commented: ‘it’s so easy to get in and out of, very comfortable to drive on a long run and it’s big enough to take the family and dog out too. Combined with the easy-to-use infotainment security and safety of the cars’ features make this one of the best cars I’ve owned.’ High praise indeed!”

The Enyaq’s award isn’t the first dog-related accolade to be won by a Škoda model. The Kodiaq was named the best SUV for dogs by Parkers, the Octavia Estate was ranked number one for dog owners by Auto Express, the Superb Estate was awarded the best car for dog owners by Carbuyer, and Carwow named the Superb Estate and Enyaq as the best cars for dog owners.

Škoda’s relationship with dogs is a strong one. In addition to being the official car partner of Crufts for the past two years, the brand has also carried out research to improve the comfort of canine passengers. In March 2025, a study led by veterinary expert Dr Scott Miller found that dogs are noticeably calmer when travelling in electric vehicles (EVs) compared to petrol or diesel models.

During the research, a dog’s heart rate was monitored while being driven at speeds of up to 70 mph in three Škoda cars with different powertrains. In the electric model, the dog’s heart rate rose only modestly from a resting 80 to 100 BPM, while it spiked to 120 BPM in the petrol car and 125 BPM in the diesel – suggesting increased stress levels.

A Škoda-commissioned survey also found that 53% of dog owners hit the road with their pets at least once a week, with 41% of owners placing pet comfort as a top priority when choosing a new car.

Further highlighting Škoda’s commitment to canine car care, the brand offers a wide range of official accessories designed for every model in the range. These range from special harnesses in four sizes, up to fully installed Pet Packs that combine a dog guard, rear bumper protector, and a double-sided boot mat.