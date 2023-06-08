NO NEED TO BE SHEEPISH – BUY A RAFFLE TICKET…

ANS of tv duo Wallace and Gromit’s fleecy sidekick could win their very own Shaun the Sheep sculpture.

On 19 July, 45 individually decorated statues of Shaun will be placed across Tyneside for the 10-week long Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne art trail.

The event is in aid of Newcastle’s St Oswald’s Hospice and will be supported by a trail of 70 smaller Shaun sculptures decorated by schools and community groups across Tyneside.

And, as the launch of the event grows nearer, the Hospice – which provides specialist and expert care for those with life limiting conditions – is holding a raffle with a small, traditionally decorated black and white Shaun sculpture as the star prize.

Tickets cost £1 and the lucky winner will be announced in November when all the sculptures will go up for auction to raise funds for the hospice.

Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne is the third art trail organised by and in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice.

And, unlike the previous art trails, which specifically supported St Oswald’s children’s services, Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne is being held to raise funds for the hospice in general.

A central hub will be set up in the foyer of Newcastle civic centre throughout the 10-week long event where people will be able to pick up maps of the trail and buy merchandise and raffle tickets.

The tickets will also be on sale in the charity’s shops across the region and St Oswald’s Hospice chief executive, Steph Edusei, hopes people will snap them up, “for the chance to win their very own Shaun.

“And the proceeds from every £1 raffle ticket will go supporting the work of St Oswald’s Hospice, helping to keep our doors open for those who need us,” she said.

Tickets are also on sale online at www.shaunonthetyne.co.uk/shaun-raffle and

the trail can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #shaunonthetyne.

Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne is being held in conjunction with creative producers Wild in Art, along with Shaun the Sheep creators Aardman and headline trail sponsor Newcastle City Council.

