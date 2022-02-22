NOF, the UK business development specialist for the energy sector, has expanded its team to support its growing membership and increased activity in energy transition by investing in future talent.

The Durham-based national organisation has recruited two new team members, Lewis Abbott, who joins on an Events Administrator Apprenticeship and Angus Kirkbride who has been appointed Energi Coast Marketing & Events Executive.

Working closely with Events & Project Manager Kristie Leng, Lewis will help deliver NOF’s extensive calendar of in-person and virtual events and conferences, which encourage engagement between members, partners and key players from across the energy industry to form valuable connections and generate new business.

Lewis, who is from Crook, County Durham, embarks on his apprenticeship after completing a BTEC in Business Studies at Bishop College.

Having completed his degree at Sheffield Hallam University, Angus joins the organisation as part of the team that manages North East England’s offshore wind cluster, Energi Coast.

Founded by NOF in 2011, Energi Coast is one of the most advanced of the UK’s eight regional offshore wind clusters and facilitates collaboration between wind farm developers, contractors, supply chain companies, Ports, academia, innovation bodies and the region’s local enterprise partnerships.

Alongside Cluster Manager Caroline Lofthouse, Angus will help showcase the capabilities of North East England’s supply chain and the opportunities to attract inward investment into the region through a range of events and marketing activities.

Joanne Leng MBE, Chief Executive of NOF, said: “NOF is an advocate of attracting and retaining talented people in the energy sector and we are delighted to welcome Angus and Lewis to our team. The enthusiasm they have to gain a strong understanding of the energy sector and how we support our members, and wider industry will be invaluable for their long-term careers.”

Lewis said: “I’m really excited about the opportunities my apprenticeship offers. NOF is part of a really interesting and exciting industry, and its events are always really popular. I love the fact that I’m gaining first-hand experience of event management, earning while I am learning and working towards recognised qualifications that will help me progress my career.”

Angus said: “The offshore wind industry is so important to achieving net zero by 2025 in the UK and I am proud that I will be playing a part in supporting this ambition with the Energi Coast role. I am really keen to work with all the businesses and organisations involved in the cluster and help further build the reputation of North East England as a major hub for offshore wind.”