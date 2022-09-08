NOF, the UK business development organisation for the energy sector, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of John Leer as its new head of stakeholder & business engagement.

With an extensive track record in working with a wide range of businesses over the past two decades, John will apply his experience and expertise to further grow the key strategic relationships that are fundamental to NOF’s role in helping its members and partners connect, network and secure new business.

Having moved into inward investment more than 20 years ago with the Tees Valley Development Company, which has since evolved into the Tees Valley Combined Authority, John has made a significant contribution to North East England and UK economies.

He has worked with a broad spectrum of businesses in support of their growth and investment strategies, including FujiFilm, Cummins Engines, GB Bank and, most recently, SeAH Wind.

John will continue to build strategic relationships in his new position at NOF as part of the organisation’s senior leadership team alongside Joanne Leng MBE, chief executive, George Rafferty, director strategy & growth, Caroline Lofthouse,head of business development and Paul Livingstone, head of membership.

John also succeeds Caroline Lofthouse as cluster manager for Energi Coast, North East England’s offshore wind cluster.

Working closely with Energi Coast chair Tony Quinn and the cluster participants, John will help to deliver the cluster’s strategy to showcase the supply chain capabilities of North East England, support innovation and skills development in both fixed and floating offshore wind markets, while, of course, attracting inward investment to the region.

John Leer said: “Having worked in partnership with NOF for many years, I have always been impressed with its comprehensive approach to helping members secure new business and contribute to the energy transition. I am very passionate about British industry and see significant opportunities in the energy sector that our members can benefit from and contribute to achieving a balanced energy mix.”

Joanne Leng MBE, chief executive NOF, said: “John brings extensive experience to NOF, which bring advantages to our growing network of members and partners that are playing a central role in the UK and international energy industry.

“He has been integral to attracting important inward investment to the UK and we are confident that will continue in the role as cluster manager of Energi Coast while enhancing the relationships we have with key stakeholders keen to engage with our members.”