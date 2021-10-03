Leading regional accountancy firm, Greaves West & Ayre (GWA), is proud to announce that partner Stuart Millar has been named in a prestigious list that showcases rising stars within the UK’s accountancy profession.

The Accountancy Age 35 under 35 is an annual ranking that recognises the outstanding efforts of 35 individual accountants under the age of 35 who have made notable contributions to their profession and their firms.

At just 30, Stuart is the youngest of GWA’s 13 partners. After gaining a BAcc Hons degree from Glasgow University, he trained with a firm in Glasgow before joining GWA in 2016. Stuart’s technical ability, hard work and commitment were quickly recognised and he was promoted to Associate in 2018 and made a Partner earlier this year.

Becoming a Partner during the pandemic presented unique challenges which Stuart met with characteristic flexibility, resilience and leadership. He remained a supportive colleague and was pivotal in helping his clients and the wider local business community navigate the disruption.

Stuart is a great asset when it comes to encouraging colleagues and mentoring trainees. He comments “I am always pleased when junior members of staff approach me for technical or general advice. Retaining the next generation of talent is essential to the success of GWA and I’m happy to do my bit to help.”

Not one to be complacent, Stuart is currently studying to be an FCA accredited Independent Financial Advisor which will allow him to provide a broader, holistic service to his clients in the future.

Stuart adds “I love the variety of my work at GWA – I don’t think many of my peers could demonstrate experience across such a wide range of service lines and sectors.”

At GWA we send our congratulations to Stuart on this fantastic achievement and we are sure his career will continue to go from strength to strength.