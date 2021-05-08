A North East, Xero certified, accountancy firm has welcomed several new team members to further assist with growing business demand.

Blu Sky Chartered Accountants has welcomed 2 new cloud accountants, Lauren Gray and Brad Stewart, a year end accountant, Mira Ejaz, and payroll apprentice Reegan Henderson.

The new starters join an experienced team of over 20 in supporting the business’s broad selection of clients, including regional SME’s and businesses operating nationally in the tech sector.

The North Shields based firms’ recent expansion follows increased service demand, particularly with business owners who’re integrating Xero accounting software.

Since wining mid-sized firm of the year at the Xero Awards in 2018 and gaining platinum partnership, Blu Sky has become a regional expert in the New Zealand founded software. Collectively the team has over 42 Xero certifications.

Dave Gibson, CEO, said: “It’s been a really busy few months for us here at Blu Sky and we’re over the moon to welcome Lauren, Brad, Mira and Reegan. They’ve all settled in well and are getting to know our clients, supporting them with varying aspects of their accounting needs.

“We’ve found that the vast uncertainty many business owners have faced over the last year has resulted in an increased demand for our knowledge and skillsets, which was why we made the decision to further grow our team.

“Many businesses are making the decision to step away from more traditional payroll and accounting software providers and they need our help in navigating the alternatives.

“We’re still working remotely at present and have found that it’s an effective way for our team to work. As cloud accountants, everything’s digital, but it will be nice to eventually have the option of getting everyone together in the office again, even though Mira lives around 200 miles away. We fully intend to continue to allow the team to work remotely if they wish.”

Lauren, Brad, Mira and Reegan will be supported in gaining additional accountancy qualifications and certification throughout their time at Blu Sky.

Dave added: “We support our whole team with the option of gaining additional qualifications and certifications whilst working for us. We feel this is an integral part of overall job satisfaction and are delighted that our new starters are keen to explore their options.

“We’ve been working with Xero for a few years now and really do know the platform inside out. New extensions and additional downloadable content is released often, so we can understand why so many business owners are needing help in navigating the platform. There’s so much you can do with the software; it can be difficult to know where to start.”

To find out more about Blu Sky Chartered Accountants, their certifications and services visit: www.blusky.co.uk.