A new director has been appointed to help lead a North East accountancy firm as it sets its sights on becoming a leading business development and coaching provider, aiding businesses throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nick Wilson, 28, from Blyth, who holds the title of North East Accountant of the Year, has been promoted to the role of director at Robson Laidler Accountants after 11 years at the firm, which this year celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Nick plays a main role in the advisory arm of the firm, providing business and personal development advice to clients. Chartered accountant Nick will also continue to lead the Business Innovation department at Robson Laidler, which focuses on assisting businesses with cutting edge technology and forecasting tools to save time, mind and money.

The firm has already helped its clients access millions of pounds in finance since the start of the pandemic. Its business advisory services have included webinars on cashflow planning, minimising wastes and getting paid, amongst other operational advice with its survive, pivot and thrive business support services.

Nick joined the firm in 2009 where he trained throughout and passed his ACA chartered exams in 2017. He has experience within a range of services from accounts preparation and audit to business coaching, which gives him the unique advance of understanding accounts and how to apply them to business performance.

Nick said: “I’m honoured to be joining the board of directors at such a critical time. Our focus over these past months has been around an interim strategy to be the biggest positive impact on clients and our team during the coronavirus crisis so that we together we not only survive but succeed and emerge stronger.

“I look forward to helping the board to keep Robson Laidler moving forward delivering great service and offering more than people expect from a stereotypical accountant.

“I am a real people person and focused on bringing new offerings to help our clients with much more than compliance, such as sound business advice, coaching and technology.

“It feels very rewarding to have been selected to join the directors in securing the longevity of the business at such a unique time. This is just the start of the next chapter and I am excited to see what the future holds.”

Robson Laidler managing director Graham Purvis said: “With an eye firmly on the future success of Robson Laidler, we are delighted to have appointed Nick as director.

“It is always our policy to look internally to nurture and appoint new directors. Nick has always made clear his passion, drive and ambition to become a director; he has achieved all goals and objectives set and he led his department to a very successful financial performance in the year to March 2020. The directors unanimously believe that he is a real asset and an integral piece in the future growth and development of our firm.”

Robson Laidler now has more than 90 employees across its two offices in Jesmond and Durham, with 10 directors.