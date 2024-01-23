North East Adult Panto Joins Forces with Amber’s Legacy to Support Cervical Cancer Awareness Week

The North East Adult Panto is thrilled to announce its partnership with the incredible charity, Amber’s Legacy, in support of Cervical Cancer Awareness Week. As part of their commitment to raising awareness and supporting women’s health, they proudly present their latest production, filled with laughter, entertainment, and a meaningful cause.

Cervical Cancer Awareness Week serves as a crucial reminder for women to prioritise their health and take proactive steps towards preventing this devastating disease. This year, the charity has stepped up its campaign as they are determined to break the stigma surrounding smear tests and encourage women to “Don’t Fear the Smear.”

The incredible Katie Price who is playing Queen Rat in North East Adult Panto – Dick Whittington & His Pussy, which kicks off with their first show Thursday 25th January at the Exchange 1856 in North Shields, is sponsored by Blueline Taxis and Week2Week Serviced Apartments.

Amber’s Legacy, a remarkable charity dedicated to supporting women in getting their smear tests, has been at the forefront of this mission. By providing education, resources, and emotional support, they empower women to take control of their health and ensure early detection of cervical cancer.

The North East Adult Panto, known for its cheeky and irreverent humour, recognises the importance of using our platform to make a positive impact.

Producer, Liam Glendinning said: “We are excited to contribute to the cause by raising awareness and holding bucket collections.

“Our partnership with Amber’s Legacy is a natural fit for us. “We believe in the power of laughter to bring people together and create awareness around important issues. “By supporting this incredible charity, we hope to make a difference in the lives of women and spread the message that getting a smear test is essential for early detection and prevention.

“Join us as we laugh, dance, and raise awareness for a cause close to our hearts. “Together, we can make a difference and ensure that every woman has access to the information and support she needs.”

For more information about the North East Adult Panto please visit the website at https://www.neadultpanto.com/. Tickets and information at https://bit.ly/NEAP-BookNow.

