Mike Priestley joins Logic-i as director to drive growth in major UK projects

Director: Mike Priestley

Project, commercial, planning, project controls and claims management specialist Logic-i has appointed Mike Priestley to its leadership management team as it looks to expand its involvement in major projects.

Mike, who joins the board as a director, has extensive experience working on multi-billion dollar commercial and infrastructure developments in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Australia.

The appointment comes as Logic-I, based on Teesside and founded in 2019, has experienced significant growth, evident in its recent move to new offices, significant headcount expansion, and a substantial increase in turnover from £400,000 to £3m. The company aims to achieve £5 million by 2025 and is strategically positioning itself to capitalise on significant infrastructure projects.

Mike has particular expertise within the energy sector, including oil and gas, NGL, LNG, petrochemical and renewables. As a recognised expert in all facets of project delivery, including strategising, planning, contracts and commercial management, and execution, he has a proven track record in delivering to exceptional standards and effectively managing teams across a diverse international business portfolio.

With 20 years’ experience, he has worked for a variety of companies, including BP, Petrofac, McDermott International, WOOD, and KBR Inc. where he held the role of Commercial Director for its Energy Solutions International business.

He joins Logic-i from Worley based in Indonesia as project manager on a national strategic government project with a total investment cost of $6billion, where he demonstrated a versatile and comprehensive understanding of the intricacies involved in large-scale project and commercial management.

Stephen Humble, a director at Logic-i said: “The addition of Mike to our leadership management team further strengthens the decades of combined experience within commercial and contract management, planning and project controls across the engineering, construction and industry sectors.

“However, there is a distinct lack of experience of managing large scale and complex projects within the UK and mainland Europe and we hope that this appointment will expand our capabilities and allow us to further grow the business.”

“His extensive experience and proven track record align perfectly with our vision for growth and success in major engineering and construction projects. With his leadership, we are confident in our ability to take on new challenges and continue providing top-tier project management consultancy services.

Mike Priestley added: “I am excited to join Logic-i and contribute to the company’s expansion into major engineering and construction projects. The opportunity to bring my experience to a dynamic and forward-thinking organisation is truly inspiring, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team.”