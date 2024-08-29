Shane to be Reds mascot in memory of his dad

Shane and his dad Paul

A YOUNG footballer whose dad died suddenly earlier this summer will have a dream come true this weekend when he will run out as mascot as Manchester United play Liverpool on Saturday.

Shane Jobling, 12, from Wardley shared his love of Manchester United with his dad Paul, who was a Team Leader in a factory in Gateshead and died a few weeks ago after a stroke.

Paul had always said he would take Shane to Old Trafford to see the Reds play, and family members Matt Atkinson and Sally Smallwood decided to try and make the dream come true.

Matt explained: “I was talking to Shane at his dad’s funeral – he was wearing his dad’s suit jacket which swamped him – and he was telling me he and his dad always planned to see a United home game. I decided to share a story on Facebook about how we were trying to help and I received loads of responses.

“A friend who works for Specsavers, Neal Silverstein, had connections with United sponsor Teamviewer and put me in touch with them. They immediately responded and connected us with key people at United.

“Manchester United themselves have been amazing, so not only will Shane be mascot at such an iconic Premier League game, he’ll run out with one of his favourite players, get a tour of the Manchester United museum and receive a full United home kit and three tickets for the match.

“We’re also hoping to have a meeting with United legend Bryan Robson and to further relieve any stress on the family, set up a gofundme page to help raise money for Shane and his mum Sarah to travel down to the game and stay overnight,” added Matt who is Chief Innovation Officer at tech company Waymark.

Paul also left wife Sarah and Shane’s sisters Melia, 2, Brooke 16 and Leanna, 17. Paul coached children’s teams at Gateshead FC, one of which Shane plays for.

Matt added: “Shane has been through the worst experience possible, and this is some small way of putting a smile back on to his face. He’ll be watching his other heroes with his mum and his dad’s best friend – and we’re sure his dad will be watching over him.

“They’re staying at Gary Neville’s hotel next to the stadium and Sarah told them of the circumstances, they were very kind and offered a significant discount.

“We want to give him the best weekend of his life and the support from everyone involved in making this happen has been breathtaking.”