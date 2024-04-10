North East agency grows with returning female tech talent

Gemma Robinson, Senior Developer at Vida Creative.

A North East brand, marketing and digital transformation agency has grown its team with the addition of a returning developer.

Newcastle agency Vida Creative has welcomed Gemma Robinson back to the team, who returns to the agency as a Senior Developer.

North East native Gemma initially graduated from Birmingham City University in 2017, is a skilled developer specialising in frontend and WordPress. After leaving university, Gemma held various roles at creative and marketing agencies in the Midlands.

Moving back to the region during the pandemic, Gemma joined Vida Creative as a developer in 2021 until 2023, working on a vast array of projects for purpose-led clients, including tech businesses and not-for-profit organisations.

Following a brief stint at a leading enterprise WordPress agency in Teesside last year, Gemma has returned to Vida Creative this Spring as a Senior Developer to support the agency’s continued growth across a wide range of sectors.

Gemma explained: “I thrive in a fast paced environment, and I love doing great work with great people, which is the main reason I returned to Vida. I missed the nature of the work I was doing, particularly supporting the local community. I also really missed the team – we’re a close bunch and I really value their support, in work and life.”

For Gemma, Vida Creative also represents a place where she can build on her tech skills: “In my seven-year career, I’ve only worked with one other female developer. So it’s great to be in a role where I can grow and be supported based solely on my abilities as a developer.”

Vida Creative co-founder Ellen Hedley commented: “It is fantastic to welcome Gemma back to Vida as a senior developer. Her wealth of experience and her enthusiasm for the work we do here is exactly what makes her such a great member of the team.

“Culture is a hugely important part of our business, and welcoming Gemma back as a returning member of the team is testament to our commitment to making Vida the best place to work.

“At Vida we are also extremely passionate about the tech sector in the region and beyond, so hiring and nurturing the best tech talent is a fundamental part of what we do.”