Wallsend-based IT healthcare solutions provider, Clarity Informatics, has announced it is partnering with the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) to deliver their National Institute for Healthcare Excellence (NICE) accredited clinical guidance resource base to overseas healthcare professionals.

The clinical guidance, which focuses on common conditions in primary care, will be available from January 2021 through the RPS’s dedicated medicines information platform called MedicinesComplete, as a subscription service to healthcare professionals and organisations based in over 70 countries worldwide. It will be known as Clarity’s Diagnosis and Treatment Guidance and will include trusted, concise summaries on over 370 topics to support clinical decisions on a patient’s diagnosis and treatment.

The announcement of the partnership comes after Clarity set its sights at the beginning of the year to reach an international market with their leading clinical knowledge guidance. It follows the renewal of their partnership with NICE to provide such guidance to the UK’s health industry.

Clarity Informatics developed their clinical knowledge guidance to assist GPs, GP registrars, nurses, and pharmacists to treat common conditions and symptoms, and forms the clinical content of NICE’s Clinical Knowledge Summaries (CKS). Used across the UK, CKS is accessible free of charge through NICE to UK Primary Care professionals. Through the partnership with RPS, Clarity will be able to provide trusted and evidence-based knowledge across the world including Europe, America, and Ireland with the opportunity to grow commercially through the subscription service.

Tim Sewart, CEO of Clarity Informatics says: “After an excellent year, we are excited to continue our commercial growth through this new partnership, and we hope this is only the beginning of Clarity’s international success. I am delighted to be partnering with the RPS to share Clarity’s clinical knowledge guidance to healthcare professionals across the globe.

Sewart continues: “It is our aim for doctors, nurses, and pharmacists around the world to have easy access to high-quality and trusted information to support them in providing the best possible care to their patients.”

RPS’s Pharmaceutical Press Managing Director, Karen Baxter said “I am delighted to be partnering with Clarity, who very much share our ambition to empower clinicians with evidence-based, trusted medicines information. Both organisations are always looking for ways to provide pharmacists, doctors, and nurses with easy access to content that can support their decision making. Being able to include Clarity’s Diagnosis and Treatment Guidance alongside our already rich resource portfolio on MedicinesComplete, means an even wider range of clinicians will be able to access this valuable resource.”

The partnership announced today complements the continuing growth of Clarity in the UK. Every month, 450,000 clinicians, approximately 50% of the NHS clinical workforce, rely on clinical information and guidance authored by Clarity Informatics. 85% of GPs in England use Clarity Informatics software for their Appraisals and Clarity’s practice management software, TeamNet, is currently used in 60% of GP Practices in England.