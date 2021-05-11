The boss of a Newcastle engineering firm will be taking things lying down later this month to raise funds for North East military veterans and their families.

Ross Oakley, managing director of Seaton Burn-based RWO, will join dozens of other business leaders from across the region on 24 May in the CEOSleepout, spending the night in his sleeping bag under the stars at Alnwick Gardens to support the efforts of Walking With The Wounded.

The charity works with former service personnel to help them use their military skills to find work in the civilian workplace. It also helps vulnerable veterans and families, who have been physically, mentally or socially disadvantaged by their service, including veterans have become homeless.

RWO has worked previously with , providing structural engineering expertise around the development of the charity’s new North East Hub in Gateshead, which provides support for the local ex-service community.

Ross aims to raise £1000 on the back of his sleepy efforts, which the charity will use to support many of its local projects.

He said: “I wanted to pledge my support for a charity that does tremendous work and do something positive to help those less fortunate. The motivation for me is to show some solidarity for disadvantaged veterans, raising money for a great cause.”

Donations at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ross-oakley1