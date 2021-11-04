North East businesses have thrown their support behind plans to improve regional logistics by ditching barriers at a major river crossing, in favour of open-road-tolling.

From Monday (8 Nov), for the first time in its 54-year history, vehicles will drive straight through the Tyne Tunnels, without stopping – saving drivers 1,944 hours a week.

The Tyne Tunnels are the third river crossing in the UK to launch open-road-tolling, with two other similar cashless systems operating successfully at Dartford Tunnel and Mersey Gateway.

The region’s largest business membership organisation, the North East England Chamber of Commerce, says it fully supports the move to improve what it describes as “a vital part of the region’s infrastructure”.

Chief Executive of North East England Chamber of Commerce, John McCabe said: “Open-road-tolling will enhance the value of the Tunnels by allowing vehicles to move far more freely on either side of the river and slash the carbon emissions created by stationary traffic. We’re fully behind its introduction and look forward to seeing the benefits it will bring to commuters and businesses alike.”

Parcel couriers, hauliers, supermarket suppliers, waste services, utilities companies, construction services and the NHS are among the top 100 regular users of the Tyne Tunnels.

The region’s largest owner of industrial estates and commercial development land, UK Land Estates, which owns the Tyne Tunnels Trading Estate, also backs the changes.

MD of UK Land Estates, Keith Taylor, explains: “Having good access to fast, efficient transport links is vital for the smooth running of any business.

“The A19 corridor is a vital artery in the region’s road network so anything that will speed up the thousands of journeys made along it every day has to be welcomed.

“I am sure that the 60-plus businesses and organisations on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate would agree that making journeys through the tunnel faster, easier and less polluting will be of great benefit, not just to their operations but also to the wider community and the environment.”

1.5 million journeys are made through the Tyne Tunnels each month.

Alan Ferguson OBE, Executive Chairman of Fergusons Transport, which is the largest privately owned haulier in the North East of England, said:

“We welcome the announcement by the Tyne Tunnels for open road tolling because it will encourage a more continuous flow of traffic which not only keeps businesses moving but also benefits the environment and cuts down on CO2 emissions.”

“Our regional Transport Plan objectives include growing our region’s economy and delivering a carbon neutral North East. Tyne Pass will help us to achieve our strategic goals, delivering better connectivity for businesses and individuals in the region and lowering carbon emissions from vehicles using the tunnels. This is a positive step forward for our regional economy,” said Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, Cllr Martin Gannon.

Open-road-tolling will benefit the environment by reducing yearly CO2 emissions by 50,000 tonnes and improving local air quality.

From Monday, the barriers and traffic lights will be gone, and the physical toll booths will gradually be removed over the coming months.

Instead of stopping to pay, drivers will either pre-pay or pay-before-midnight-the-next-day, after their journey, via the website, app, phone or by cash or card at a Paypoint outlet

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will automatically read vehicle registration plates. Customers just need to cite their reg number to pay.

TT2, which operates the tunnels on behalf of the North East Combined Authority, has created 80 new local jobs to support the new system, at its contact centre in Wallsend.