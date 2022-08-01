Sunderland based children’s charity, Grace House, are inviting the North East business community to come together and showcase their businesses, while raising funds for the children and families they support at their inaugural Expo for Good.

The charity, who have been based in Sunderland for nearly 20 years provide much-needed support to families throughout the region, enriching the lives of disabled children, young people and their families.

While businesses have certainly found the last two years challenging, the charity sector have certainly been hit hard due to many fundraising activities being cancelled due to the pandemic. The sector has found new and innovate ways to raise awareness of vital work they carry out with the Expo for Good being a unique way to not only raise funds but also to collaborate with the local business community.

Held at The Rainton Arena in Houghton le Spring, the event is poised to bring together over 50 exhibiting businesses and a fantastic line up of guest speakers with all funds from the event being given directly to the charity. The event promises to be a fantastic day with the opportunity for exhibitors and delegates to raise their business profile, network and hear from influential business owners from the North East area.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to promote their business in the Expo for Good magazine which will be distributed to every exhibitor and delegate on the day.

Corporate Fundraiser, Laura Forbes, who initially came up with the innovative concept, commented, “We’re all aware that businesses and charities have experienced a tough couple of years, however I know that the North East region is so generous and still love to help in their local community. With the launch last year of our networking group, Network for Good, the expo seemed like a great extension to this. Speaking to many people within my network and working within the charity sector for many years, the North East is an extremely generous area and they love to support a local cause. While this has been made more difficult recently, giving businesses a chance to showcase their products or services while helping out a local charity at the same time seemed to be the perfect solution.”

By booking a stand at the Expo for Good, your investment could pay for 6 weeks of youth group sessions which bring together children to improve their social skills while learning valuable life lessons or music therapy sessions, which allow children to communicate and engage with their family.

We will be releasing more information and speakers leading up to the event and are looking forward to a brilliant day celebrating local business combining with the charity sector.”

For more information on the Expo for Good or you would like to discuss how to support Grace House, please contact Laura Forbes on 0191 435 2085 or email LF@gracehouse.co.uk