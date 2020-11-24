A North East energy consultancy is offering over 100 new job opportunities after opening a Newcastle academy division.

The Green Energy Advice Bureau which specializes in the procurement of renewable business energy, is looking to help the local economy with the creation of over 100 new jobs by early 2021.

Candidates interested in available roles require no energy experience, simply at least one year in a sales role. The careers on offer include Lead Generators and Energy Consultants, with the perfect candidate bringing a hunger and drive to succeed at a leading UK consultancy.

All roles will be based in our Newcastle office which continues to be fully COVID-19 compliant, following all social distancing measures and promoting a safe and healthy working environment.

Marc Whitelaw, Academy Director, commented on the opening: “This is a hugely exciting time for GEAB as the new academy will bring fantastic opportunities and a lifeline to many during unprecedented times.

“Successful candidates will be given the platform to both professionally and personally develop as the next generation of successful energy consultants under fantastic tutelage.

Candidates looking for more information can find further details here www.shorturl.at/dq139 or apply by sending their CV to careers@greenpoweradvice.co.uk.